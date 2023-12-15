AUSTRALIAN WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Australian wines dominate the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge with 6 Trophies & 54 medals

Australia's 6 Trophies & 7 Runner-Up Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge Top 3 wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge. Left to Right - Giant Steps Fatal Shore Pinot Noir 2022 (Red Wine of Show - Aus); Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 (Wine of Show - Aus) & Lake Chalice Wines Plume Chardonnay 2020 (White wine of Show - NZL) The Trophy Winners for 2023 - Global Fine Wine Challenge. Left to Right - Jane Skilton MW (NZL), Anthony Mueller (USA), Toni Paterson MW, Ross Anderson (Director), Ash Reynolds (Drinkme Digital) & Huon Hooke (AUS)

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results show a dominant performance for Australian wines with 60 medals and Nation of Show against the best of the new world

The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” — Toni Paterson MW