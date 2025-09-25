Sports data is no longer a privilege for the few – Pangyo Startup LITIV leads democratization with AI

(From left) Ji Hun Kim, CEO of LITIV, and A Kyung Jang, COO Illustration of how CourtLenz’s fused-association algorithm works | Image by LITIV Promotional image of CourtLenz | Image by LITIV

LITIV’s CourtLenz uses AI to turn smartphone footage into pro-level sports data, aiming to democratize access and expand globally via CES and NBA ties.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITIV Inc. (CEO Ji Hun Kim) is a startup founded on the vision of “democratizing sports data,” transforming an industry that has long relied on expensive equipment and specialized staff for performance analysis. The company started with the idea that anyone could capture pro-level game data using just a smartphone.Since its founding, LITIV has gained recognition for both its technology and business potential, fueling rapid growth. In 2022, it built its technology foundation through the Seoul AI Hub, and the following year, it secured startup support programs and investments. This year, it partnered with KT on a “Startup Leap Package: Large Enterprise Collaboration” project to accelerate commercialization. It also moved into the Pangyo Startup Zone to establish a strategic base for global expansion.The company’s core service is “CourtLenz,” a vision-only player tracking and game analysis solution that delivers precise data using only smartphone footage, without the need for wearables or costly equipment. Conventional AI analysis struggles with occlusion, where players block each other’s view; however, LITIV overcomes this limitation with its patented fused-association algorithm.CourtLenz achieves 85% accuracy with a single camera and up to 97% when a second camera is added. Because all processes run directly on smartphones, there is no need for complex installation or high-cost devices. The system provides real-time spatial and biomechanical data, enabling players and coaches to craft scientific, structured strategies.“CourtLenz provides equal opportunities to youth athletes and low-income communities who have been excluded from professional analysis systems,” said COO A Kyung Jang. “We want to create a truly merit-based environment where talent and effort lead to results.”LITIV’s first overseas target market is the United States, home to the world’s largest basketball market and the most active youth sports scene. The company is pursuing partnerships with organizations like the YMCA and exploring strategic collaborations with venture funds founded by NBA stars. Rather than just attracting investment, LITIV seeks growth that reflects a deep understanding of local culture and market dynamics.Currently, LITIV has signed contracts with Seoul National University, the city of Yongin, and several regional sports associations. It is also collaborating with NBA player Ha Seung-jin, major broadcasters, and JYP, a leading K-pop agency. In Korea, CourtLenz is close to securing commercialization contracts, while on the global stage, LITIV plans to showcase its competitiveness at CES next year.“Based in Pangyo, LITIV will lead the global sports data market,” said COO A Kyung Jang. “We aim to proudly compete on the world stage to win a CES Innovation Award and an Edison Award by 2026.” Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

