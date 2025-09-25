New SA-first eye clinic part of huge upgrade of FMC

Construction is in full swing on the largest-ever expansion of Flinders Medical Centre, which will include a new eye clinic combining all surgery and outpatient services at one location – a first for ophthalmology in the state’s public health system.

The eye clinic will be housed in the 98-bed seven-level Acute Services Building at FMC, part of a $498 million investment, jointly funded by the Malinauskas and Albanese Labor governments, to significantly increase hospital capacity in Adelaide’s south, including a 160-bed expansion across Flinders Medical Centre and the Repat.

The Acute Services Building will include a dedicated floor for Flinders Eye Centre, integrating the Southern Adelaide Local Health Network’s ophthalmology services into a single facility, which sees approximately 25,000 outpatients and performs 2,000 surgeries each year.

Flinders Eye Centre provides comprehensive ophthalmic care for a complete range of eye conditions for children and adults including:

Cataracts

Glaucoma

Retinal diseases

Diabetic eye disease, and general ophthalmic problems, supported by optometry and orthoptic services

The co-location of Flinders Eye Centre into a single site will increase service capacity and efficiency. Consolidating outpatient and surgical services will allow the day surgery unit to accommodate more complex procedures, while a single, purpose-designed outpatient facility will provide a better, more accessible environment for both adults and children.

Streamlining services in one location will reduce patient transfers between sites, improve workflow, and enhance staff efficiency. Capacity will be gradually scaled up in response to increasing demand and further optimised through collaboration with other services across SALHN, enabling the Centre to better meet patient needs while maintaining high standards of safety and care.

The Acute Services Building, due to open in 2028, will also include:

a new 18-bay Day Unit and podiatry area

four new operating theatres and recovery areas

a 16-bed Intensive Care Unit

two 32-bed Adult Inpatient Units.

The build will involve approximately:

3,000 staff throughout construction, with an anticipated workforce of 450 at its peak

9,600 cubic metres of concrete

1,300 tonnes of reinforcing steel

Almost 700 staff, patients and community members also voted on what the colour façade will be for the new building, with an ochre, soft purple and blues look receiving 78 per cent of the votes.

Two long-serving FMC nurses are being honoured during construction of the Acute Services Building – with their names displayed on two 40-metre-high cranes.

Helen Fuss and Justin Prendergast have each worked at FMC caring for patients for more than 40 years.

Helen first joined FMC as a junior nurse in 1984 and today is the Nurse Unit Manager of the 5C surgical ward, while Justin started his training as a nurse in 1978 and progressed to senior leadership roles later in his career before recently retiring.

The two tower cranes are in full operation and will be instrumental in creating efficiency and moving materials across the footprint of the new seven-storey building, the largest redevelopment that FMC has undergone since it was built in 1976.

Artist impressions of the Acute Services Building can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is the largest ever expansion of Flinders Medical Centre as part of a half a billion dollar investment to provide more beds and better care for patients in Adelaide’s south.

The 98-bed Acute Services Building will include a brand-new co-located eye clinic – a first for South Australia’s public health system.

It means patients will be able to have their eye surgery and their outpatient appointments in the one dedicated purpose-built location, which will be more convenient for patients and save valuable time for clinicians.

Significant progress is also being made on the Margaret Tobin Centre Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit expansion at Flinders as well as the 48-bed expansion at Noarlunga Hospital, with the Noarlunga beds expected to open in coming months.

It’s wonderful to also recognise the major contributions made by nurses Helen and Justin who have each dedicated more than 40 years of service to the patients of Adelaide’s south.

Attributable to Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

An additional 98 new beds at Flinders Medical Centre is a game-changer for our growing southern suburbs population.

Flinders Medical Centre is our key tertiary hospital, but standards for medical facilities have changed significantly since it was opened in 1976, as have the types of life-changing treatments that we have come to expect in our world-class health system in Australia.

Attributable to SALHN CEO Kerrie Mahon

I am so proud of SALHN as a network that we are able to retain such wonderful staff for decades and I want to give my heartfelt congratulations to both Helen and Justin for earning this recognition.

We have so many wonderful infrastructure projects going on at SALHN which our staff and community are really excited about, including the new Acute Services Building which will become the new frontage for FMC.

Attributable to SALHN Nurse Unit Manager Helen Fuss

It truly is so special to be recognised in this way for all my years here at SALHN.

Of course, we do this job for our patients and community and not for recognition, but it does feel special to see my name up on the crane.

I want to say congratulations to Justin as well, who has been such an excellent leadership figure here at SALHN which I can personally speak to as a nurse.