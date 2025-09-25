A new era of South Australian history given heritage protection

Release date: 25/09/25

A new era of South Australia’s history will be given heritage protections with the adoption of a new code amendment that will preserve the unique character of twentieth-century suburbs.

The Minister for Planning has now adopted the Inter-War Housing Heritage code amendment by the City of Norwood, Payneham and St Peters, which will protect 20 rare homes as well as an area of the suburb of Heathpool that reflect the area’s history from the 1920s through 1940s.

Until now, many of the council’s heritage rules only protected very old buildings from the 1800s or early 1900s. Now, significant housing contributions from the 20th century that shape local history and identity today will be afforded protections.

Before now, homes built in the inter-war period - with styles from the 1920s and 1930s, like Tudor, Spanish Mission, Art Deco and Californian Bungalow - could be demolished within these suburbs because they didn’t have special protection.

The code amendment was initiated by the City of Norwood, Payneham and St. Peters and was adopted following consultation with the community and heritage experts.

The new protections will apply to 20 rare homes from this period within the suburbs of St Peters, College Park, Hackney, Marden, Marryatville and Maylands.

Some properties next door to these new Local Heritage Places will get a ‘heritage adjacency overlay’, meaning even if they aren’t special themselves, anything done to them has to be sensitive to the heritage properties nearby.

On top of this, a section of the suburb Heathpool, which has lots of Inter-War homes grouped together, will become a Historic Area Overlay, meaning strict protection for about 32 properties, so the overall look and feel of the streets stays historic.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has been committed to honouring and protecting Adelaide’s rich history, including by granting up to $600,000 to local councils to enhance preservation of South Australia’s valued sites and streetscapes.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Homes built during the inter-war period tell the story of South Australia’s evolution during a transformative period in our history. It is important that we preserve these beautiful homes and neighbourhoods.

As time goes on, our understanding of what is historically important evolves. Heritage protection shouldn’t just be limited to homes from the 1800s.

I thank the City of Norwood, Payneham and St. Peters for leading this initiative and the community for advocating these safeguards for the historic fabric of these suburbs.

I would encourage other councils to get in touch with the State Government with their ideas on how to preserve Adelaide’s heritage.

Attributable to Cressida O’Hanlon

Residents often tell me how important protecting our local heritage is to our community. These new protections are a direct response to that passion for preserving the unique character of our suburbs.

It is fantastic that the homes and streets that tell the story of the history of our community will now be protected for future generations.

I thank the Council for their collaboration with the State Government and for continuing to advocate for preserving beauty and history of our local historic buildings.

Attributable to Mayor Robert Bria, City of Norwood, Payneham and St Peters

The inclusion of these twenty properties represents an important step of the Council’s ongoing commitment heritage projection in Norwood Payneham & St Peters.

These dwellings represent an often forgotten period of architecture between the World Wars, so to have these beautiful and unique properties listed meets an important objective of Council’s Built Heritage Strategy.

The Council thanks Minister Champion and the Malinauskas Government for supporting the Council’s vision to provide appropriate heritage status for these dwellings, as well providing increased protection for older homes in Heathpool to help the historic built form in that suburb stay intact.