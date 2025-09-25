Nation’s largest increase in apprenticeship commencements

More than 9,200 South Australians started an apprenticeship or traineeship in the 12-months up to March this year – the largest growth in numbers nationally – with more than half choosing to start a trade, or an occupation aligned to South Australia’s priority areas.

The National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) March quarter apprentice and trainee data, released today, shows there were 9,225 commencements over the year, and 3,315 apprentice and trainee commencements in the first 3 months of 2025, an increase of 5 per cent compared with March 2024.

This is the largest increase in Australia and comes at a time when Australia’s commencements are down 7 per cent across the same 3-month period.

Trade commencements increased 7.8 per cent to 2,040 over the same period, 9.6 percentage points above a national decline of 1.8 per cent; while 2,210 commencements were in courses aligned to priority areas, an increase of 10.8 per cent when compared to the first three months of 2024.

For example, construction trades workers increased by 18.4 per cent, with 535 commencements. Electrotechnology and telecommunications workers increased by 12.2 per cent, with 505 commencements.

The proportion of commencements in courses aligned to priority areas was 66.7 per cent. In 2019, this proportion was only 47.5 per cent.

Overall, there were 23,305 South Australian apprentices and trainees in-training as at 31 March 2025, with 16,265 in courses aligned to priority areas, an increase of 2.8 per cent compared to the same time a year earlier. The proportion of in-training in priority areas was 69.8 per cent as at 31 March 2025, 4.7 percentage points higher when compared to a year earlier.

Trade apprentices and trainees in-training recorded an increase of 2.6 per cent to 16,955 as at 31 March 2025, 5.8 percentage points above the national decline of 3.2 per cent and the highest percentage increase in the nation, and SA was the only jurisdiction to record an increase.

Of the 5,800 South Australians who completed their apprenticeship or traineeship in the year to 31 March 2025, trade completions increased 4.1 per cent to 3,145 while 3,475 were in courses aligned to priority areas, an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier.

The proportion of completions in courses aligned to priority areas was 59.9 per cent, 15.6 percentage points higher than in 2024.

Pleasingly, cancellations and withdrawals in the year to 31 March 2025 decreased by 21.3 per cent to 4,145, 1,120 fewer than 2024.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s targeted investments in priority areas is delivering more skilled workers in the right areas. This includes the $8.8 million election commitment to tackle skills shortages and funding the Master Builders Association’s Born to Build program to increase commencements and completions in the construction industry.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Apprenticeship and traineeship numbers in South Australia remain strong, in many cases there is growth where much of the country is experiencing declines.

I’m very pleased to see that commencements, in-training and completions are showing increases for trade occupations, and for South Australia’s priority areas, such as construction and infrastructure, defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, tech and AI, and care.

We need more apprentices and trainees to deliver on the investments our government is making for the future of our state, including the Torrens to Darlington, the rollout of three-year-old preschool, building more homes, and the delivery of AUKUS – and today’s data shows South Australia is track to meet the skills needs of our state.

Growth in these areas is critical to ensure we have a skilled workforce to deliver major construction, infrastructure and defence projects, support an aging population needing greater care, and an economy that has increasingly dependent on digital and cyber skills.

Attributable to SA Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

It’s incredibly encouraging to see commencement growth in apprenticeships for priority trades, such as Electrotechnology Electrician, Carpentry and Plumbing –essential to delivering the housing and public infrastructure our state needs.

It’s also great to see a 52.2 per cent jump from March 2024 in commencements for the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care, especially as South Australia embarks on the roll-out of three-year old preschool in 2026.

Attributable to Master Builders Association of SA Chief Executive Officer Will Frogley

It’s great to see such a big jump in the number of apprenticeship commencements. The way careers in construction are promoted is miles ahead of where it was only a few years ago.

Master Builders SA knew the archaic way of thinking wasn’t doing our industry justice, and the ‘Born to Build’ concept was created. Our field officers are visiting schools and sporting clubs and promoting a career in the building and construction industry – and then supporting South Australians to sign up and succeed in an apprenticeship.

I’m incredibly proud this year alone Born to Build has directly placed more than 160 South Australians into apprenticeships right across our industry.

Minister Boyer has thrown his support behind programs like Born to Build and that’s a big reason why apprentice numbers are up.