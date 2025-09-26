Craftgroom: Empowering Madhya Pradesh’s Artisan Communities with a Digital Edge

Dokra Art Metal Craft Bagh Print Gond Painting Maheshwari Saree Weaving

A digital leap for local artisans—strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s cultural economy through responsible, community-driven tourism.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark convergence of technology, tradition, and tourism, Delberto, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), has launched Craftgroom—a dedicated eCommerce platform to amplify the visibility and reach of rural artisans across the state. The platform was formally unveiled at the Regional Tourism Conclave in Gwalior, a gathering of industry stakeholders focused on inclusive growth and innovation in tourism.Craftgroom is a SaaS-based digital marketplace tailored to address the real challenges of traditional craftspeople, many of whom work in remote, under-resourced regions. With integrated solutions for product cataloguing, digital payments, logistics, and order management, it enables artisans to seamlessly connect with national and global markets. By eliminating intermediaries, the platform ensures artisans retain greater value for their work, driving true grassroots economic empowerment.This initiative is closely aligned with Madhya Pradesh’s Responsible Tourism vision, where community participation is central to sustainable growth. By integrating rural craftsmanship into the larger tourism and commerce ecosystem, Craftgroom not only safeguards heritage arts but also enriches the traveler's journey with authentic, local engagement.Celebrated as a “kaleidoscope of cultural experiences,” Madhya Pradesh is home to timeless art traditions—Gond paintings, Chanderi weaves, Dhokra art, terracotta, and stone carving—that define its cultural identity. Through Craftgroom, these legacies are now more accessible to travelers seeking immersive experiences, and to conscious global consumers who value sustainability, heritage, and craftsmanship.The launch of Craftgroom marks a significant milestone in MPTB’s mission to connect culture, commerce, and community. By digitally empowering artisans, the state is charting a new dimension in cultural tourism—where every craft tells a story, every purchase preserves a legacy, and every visitor becomes a partner in positive change.

