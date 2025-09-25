Traffic alert – Golf Course Rd, Warren

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Golf Course Rd in the area of the Sugarbush Golf Club in Warren is shut down due to a fire scene until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

