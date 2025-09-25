Titan OS and NRK Bring Norway’s Public Streaming Service to Smart TVs

NRK TV launches on Titan OS-powered devices, offering Norwegians free access to a wide range of premium content

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of NRK TV, Norway’s public broadcaster’s flagship streaming app, on Titan OS devices from 2023 and newer, including Philips and JVC TVs.

The partnership makes one of the country’s most popular streaming apps seamlessly available to Norwegian viewers on more Smart TVs. NRK TV offers an extensive catalogue of series, documentaries, entertainment, films, sports, and news - all completely free to use. Viewers can also enjoy a personalized experience, with dedicated kids profiles designed to ensure safe and tailored viewing.

NRK holds some of the most important sports rights in Norway, including cross-country skiing, the Football World Cup, and the Olympics, giving Titan OS users access to some of the nation’s most beloved sporting moments.

"By bringing NRK TV to Titan OS, we are making it easier for Norwegian viewers to access the content they love directly from their smart TVs," said Johan Englund, Country Manager Nordics, Titan OS. "This launch reflects our commitment to enriching our platform with local, premium services that resonate strongly with audiences."

"We are pleased to expand the reach of NRK TV by joining forces with Titan OS," said Bjarne Andre Myklebust, Head of Distribution, NRK. "As the public broadcaster of Norway, our mission is to provide free, high-quality content to everyone in the country. Through Titan OS, we can offer Norwegian households an even easier way to enjoy our wide range of entertainment, news, and sports."

The addition of NRK TV underlines Titan OS’s strategy to deliver a rich mix of global and local premium content across Europe, empowering broadcasters and content owners with greater reach while offering consumers a seamless and personalized TV experience.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About NRK

NRK aims to strengthen democracy, unite and engage everyone living in Norway. NRK is Norway’s publicly owned public broadcaster, offering a wide range of radio, TV, online, and podcast content, and nine out of ten Norwegians use at least one NRK service daily.

www.nrk.no

