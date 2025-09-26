Muslim Pro Announces Winners of ‘Stories by Muslim Pro: Of the Beloved’ Digital Content Festival

Muslim Pro announces the winners of its inaugural digital content festival

Muslim Pro unveils winners of its first global film contest, celebrating Muslim creativity and heartfelt stories inspired by Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CELEBRATING GLOBAL STORYTELLINGLaunched as part of Muslim Pro’s 16th anniversary celebrations, Stories of the Beloved ran from 19 July to 31 August 2025 , inviting Muslims worldwide to create short films inspired by their love for Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. The competition received heartfelt submissions from across the globe and was judged by an esteemed panel of filmmakers and digital storytellers from the United States, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, and beyond.The Short Film jury featured award-winning directors Abrar Hussain (One Day in the Haram), Salman Aristo (Laskar Pelangi), and Jawad Mir (In Search of My Sister). The UGC Shorts category was evaluated by leading digital creators including Fikri ZamRi, a travel filmmaker with over 50 million YouTube views; Aisha Rizqy, an Indonesian content creator; and Haris Akbar, co-founder of Denmark’s youth-led daʿwah platform, Halal Hygge. Their diverse backgrounds ensured that each winning entry was recognised not only for its faith-driven message but also for its artistic quality, cultural authenticity, and emotional resonance.Together, the jury selected three outstanding winners in the Short Film category and three in the UGC Shorts category, celebrating both professional craftsmanship and authentic user-generated storytelling. In addition to the main winners, three consolation prizes were awarded to commend notable entries that demonstrated strong creative potential. The public also had a voice in the celebration through a Viewer’s Choice Award, voted by global users via the Muslim Pro app, highlighting the story that resonated most deeply with the global community.WINNERS FOR SHORT FILM CATEGORY:First Prize: UN(Hated) Father by Mochamad Ramdhan (Indonesia) – A moving drama about reconciliation between a son and his father, grounded in the Prophet’s ﷺ example of kindness and fairness.Second Prize: Cleanliness is Half of Faith by Afaan Sheikh (Pakistan) – An animated short introducing “Captain Cleanliness,” a superhero teaching children about waste management, inspired by the Prophet’s ﷺ hadith.Third Prize: The Path of Resilience by Nurul Othman (Singapore) – A contemplative short film following an individual who rediscovers peace during an Umrah journey. Drawing inspiration from the Prophet’s ﷺ perseverance, the protagonist returns home renewed, carrying lessons of patience and strength into daily life.WINNERS FOR UGC SHORTS CATEGORY:First Prize: Packing Tutorial by Hayunda Lail Zahara (Indonesia) – A thoughtful reflection for travellers, reminding that what we carry on our journeys should ultimately guide us to Jannah, inspired by the teachings of Rasulullah ﷺ.Second Prize: The One Allah Loved by Ahmed Ahmed (United States) – A deeply personal reflection on spiritual transformation through the Prophet’s ﷺ example.Third Prize: You Live On Through Us by Muhammad Hakim Bin Roslee (Singapore) – A short film portraying how the Sunnah continues to shape everyday life, showing that the Prophet’s ﷺ footsteps still guide the world today.The Viewers' Choice Award went to The Light That Guides My Life by Fatimah Yusuf Dodo (Nigeria). Three additional creators were recognised for unique storytelling: Mahmood AL Ghussein (Germany), Muhammad Fitri Ihsan Bin Mohamad Hamzah (Singapore) and Surya Utama Kertarajas (Indonesia).A MESSAGE FROM MUSLIM PROAs the competition concluded, Muslim Pro reflected on the impact of its first global storytelling initiative. The strong participation and creativity demonstrated by entrants underscored the importance of giving Muslim voices a platform to share authentic narratives.“When Muslims tell their own stories, the world listens differently. Stories by Muslim Pro is a movement to reclaim our narratives,” said Nafees Khundker, Group Managing Director and CEO of Muslim Pro. “We are heartened by the overwhelming response to this inaugural contest. It gives us the confidence that we are on the right path in opening up our platform to support Muslim creatives, offering them a space where their voices and visions can reach audiences worldwide.”All winning entries are now available to stream exclusively on Qalbox , Muslim Pro’s video platform. Watch here: https://tinyurl.com/ofthebeloved . Stories by Muslim Pro: of The Beloved is proudly supported by Gobi Partners

