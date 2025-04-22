Muslim Pro Launches Qurban and Badal Hajj Offerings Ahead of Hajj 2025

Muslim Pro Introduces Qurban and Badal Hajj Offerings for the 2025 Hajj Season: Safe, Secure and Affordable

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim Pro, the leading digital platform for Muslims worldwide, is offering two meaningful services for the upcoming Hajj and Eid al-Adha season: Qurban and, for the first time, Badal Hajj . Both services are designed to help Muslims fulfil important acts of worship more easily during Hajj 2025, expected in June.With a strong focus on accessibility and transparency, these offerings allow users to carry out their religious obligations confidently—whether they’re giving Qurban during Eid al-Adha or arranging a pilgrimage on behalf of someone who cannot perform it themselves.WORKING WITH TRUSTED PARTNERSMuslim Pro has teamed up with two established partners to ensure everything is handled with care and integrity. Smart Qurban International will manage the slaughter and global distribution of Qurban meat, while Syukran International, a licensed Hajj operator with on-ground teams in Saudi Arabia, will carry out the Badal Hajj on behalf of participants.Both partners are aligned with Islamic guidelines and uphold rigorous standards to ensure each act of worship is honoured respectfully and correctly from start to finish.QURBAN MEAT GOES WHERE IT'S NEEDED MOSTThis year’s Qurban contributions, given as part of Eid al-Adha, will go directly to underprivileged communities in regions facing hardship, including Palestine, Yemen, Somalia, Uganda, and more. All animals are slaughtered according to Islamic guidelines, ensuring the Qurban is carried out properly. The meat is then delivered to families who need it the most.Participants will also receive confirmation and visual updates once the Qurban has been completed—helping them feel connected to the process and assured that their contribution has reached the right hands.LAUNCH OF BADAL HAJJFor the first time ever, Muslim Pro is offering Badal Hajj — a pilgrimage performed on behalf of someone who is unable to go due to illness, old age, or their passing. The service will be carried out by experienced representatives during the official Hajj 2025 period, with full documentation provided to the person who arranged it.This new offering helps Muslims honour their loved ones or complete a long-held intention, without the need to navigate complex logistics or travel.“We’re excited to launch these meaningful services with partners we trust,” said Nafees Khundker, Group Managing Director and CEO of Muslim Pro. “Qurban and Badal Hajj are deeply personal acts of faith, and we want to make it easier for Muslims everywhere to fulfil these obligations with confidence, care and clarity.”NOW OPEN FOR PURCHASEBookings for Qurban and Badal Hajj are now available via the Muslim Pro app and website. With limited slots available for the Hajj 2025 season, early booking is encouraged to secure a place and ensure timely arrangements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.