Muslim Pro Launches Free Beginner Islamic & Arabic Education Through Its New Online Learning Platform

Academy by Muslim Pro's Arabic Classes for Children

Muslim Pro Launches Academy by Muslim Pro, offering free beginner-level courses in Quran recitation and Arabic, making Islamic education more accessible.

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim Pro, the world’s leading digital companion for Muslims with over 170 million users worldwide, is taking a significant step forward in digital Islamic education with the launch of Academy by Muslim Pro, an online learning platform designed to make Quranic studies, Arabic learning, and Islamic teachings more accessible to all.Developed in collaboration with renowned institutions such as Ulum Al-Azhar Academy and Qasid Institute , Academy by Muslim Pro caters to learners at all levels, providing opportunities to improve Quran recitation, learn the Arabic language, and deepen their understanding of Islamic teachings.THE SHIFT TOWARD DIGITAL ISLAMIC LEARNINGAs more Muslims turn to digital tools and online platforms to enhance their religious knowledge , the demand for structured, interactive and accessible Islamic education continues to grow. Digital platforms offer the flexibility that modern learners need, making it easier to integrate Islamic teachings into their daily lives.“The way Muslims seek knowledge has changed dramatically in the last decade. Many are now turning to digital platforms because they offer accessibility, structure and guidance in a way that fits modern lifestyles,” said Junaidah Said Khan, Head of Content at Muslim Pro and Qalbox. “With Academy by Muslim Pro, we are creating a pathway for Muslims to connect with their faith meaningfully, making Quran recitation, Arabic mastery and religious understanding more achievable.”Academy by Muslim Pro responds to this global shift by offering high-quality Islamic education in a flexible digital format, ensuring that learning about Islam is more relevant, convenient and engaging than ever before.FREE COURSES FOR ALL MUSLIM PRO USERSTo ensure that learning the Quran and Arabic is accessible to all, Academy by Muslim Pro offers two free beginner-level courses for all users:1. Arabic Class for Adults and Children (Beginner Level)This Arabic class covers essential letters, vowels and sounds, with a strong focus on pronunciation, reading, writing and speaking. Each lesson introduces new vocabulary and concludes with practical dialogues, helping learners build confidence in real-world communication.2. Quran Class for Adults and Children (Beginner Level)This Quran class is designed to equip learners with a strong foundation in Tajweed, focusing on Makharij (points of articulation) and Sifaat (distinctive characteristics of letters). By the end of the course, students will be able to recite the Quran accurately in accordance with the established rules of Tajweed.Both courses are completely free for all Muslim Pro users, ensuring foundational Quranic and Arabic learning is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background.Academy by Muslim Pro is now live and available exclusively on the Muslim Pro app, allowing users to learn at their own pace and strengthen their connection to their faith whenever and wherever they choose.For media inquiries, please email press@bitsmedia.comABOUT MUSLIM PROThe Muslim Pro app is the world’s most popular Muslim lifestyle app with more than 170 million downloads worldwide in over 190 markets.Starting in 2010 as a mobile application with a founding ambition of providing accurate prayer times for the Muslim community, Muslim Pro has grown with the evolving needs of its users into a comprehensive app serving millions of users.The app’s main features support the religious needs of users through its accurate prayer times and tracker, azan (call to prayer), full audio of the Holy Quran, qibla compass, Hijri calendar, zakat (alms) calculation, as well as lifestyle-inspired content, Community features and now, NUSUK-accredited Umrah services, that cater to the diverse interests of the global Muslim community.The app is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: https://www.muslimpro.com/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.