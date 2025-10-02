Curapath and Iris Biotech Partner to Provide Wider Access to Innovative Excipients for Drug Delivery

PATERNA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curapath , a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of polymer and 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗶𝗱-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Iris Biotech , a global distributor of specialty reagents for drug development and delivery. Through this collaboration, Iris Biotech will offer a broad selection of Curapath’s proprietary polymers, including 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗱𝘀, 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗱𝘀, 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗼𝘅𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀, and their derivatives, for use in formulation, conjugation, encapsulation, and other advanced pharmaceutical applications.Curapath’s polymers are developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Valencia, Spain, and are available in both 𝗥&𝗗 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗠𝗣 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 These materials are designed to meet the growing demand for 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 in modern drug delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), polymeric systems, and conjugates like polymer-drug systems or antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).Among the highlights of this partnership is the availability of 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝗼𝘅𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀, versatile polymers classes offering a non-immunogenic 𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗘𝗚 conferring stability, shielding and stealth functionalities to nanoformulations. These polymers provide comparable efficacy to PEGylated systems while addressing concerns related to PEG-associated immunogenicity and hypersensitivity reactions.“𝘐𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩’𝘴 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨-𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵-𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘺𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴,” said Victor de la Rosa, Commercial Product Manager at Curapath. “𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘳, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘦𝘴.”With this partnership, Iris Biotech strengthens its portfolio of cutting-edge materials for drug delivery, offering researchers a reliable source of high-quality polymers tailored for the evolving needs of pharmaceutical innovation.𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵’𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://iris-biotech.de/global/drug-delivery.html 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵Iris Biotech is providing high quality products for the fields peptide and nucleic acid synthesis, linkerology, drug delivery, and life sciences in flexible quantities from research scale to commercial production, for academia as well as industry.Besides the broad portfolio from standard to exotic, Iris Biotech has the know-how and facilities to manufacture the compound of choice based on a Custom Synthesis.All the services are rounded off by a strong and competent personnel customer support.Iris Biotech is in continuous exchange with scientists all around the world to gather ideas and be ahead regarding technologies and innovations true to the slogan Empowering Peptide Innovation.Learn more at: https://iris-biotech.de/es/home 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵Curapath is a science-driven CDMO specializing in the design, development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems. We support biopharma companies from early R&D through to commercial production, enabling innovation across every stage. With a strong expertise in nanoencapsulation and non-viral gene delivery, we offer polymer and lipid-based nanoparticles tailored for a wide variety of payloads. From excipient synthesis to drug product formulation, our flexible service model and proprietary technologies ensure a seamless path to the clinic. Committed to quality, innovation, and collaboration, we help bring next-generation therapies to market faster.Learn more at www.curapath.com

