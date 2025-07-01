Macro Biologics and Curapath Expand Strategic Partnership to Manufacture Advanced Biomaterials for Healthcare and Beyond

VALENCIA, COMUNIDAD VALENCIANA, SPAIN, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macro Biologics, Inc. , a US-based company (Carlsbad, Carlifornia) at the intersection of materials science and biotechnology, develops innovative products for healthcare and beyond. Curapath , a CDMO based in Spain, specializes in advanced polymer and lipid synthesis, novel excipients, and nanoparticle formulations. The two companies are expanding their long-standing collaboration to support GMP manufacturing of a novel class of amino acid polymers, called Amicidins, designed to prevent and treat infections, particularly in surgery and trauma.Macro Biologics engineers Amicidins to combine beneficial physical properties with broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. Designed for local application, including in wounds, these innovative biomaterials help prevent or treat infections early, before they become critical. Amicidins also show potential in other healthcare areas and industries such as cosmetics and functional packaging. Recently, Macro Biologics achieved a major milestone with FDA acceptance of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) application.“Over 1 million patients daily face infection risks from surgery or trauma. With antibiotic resistance rising, we urgently need scalable, effective solutions. For several years, we’ve worked with Curapath, whose expertise in polymers has been instrumental in developing our investigational products. They’ve been terrific partners in synthetic and analytic method development and multi-Kg scale production under cGMP guidelines. We’re now preparing to deliver Amicidins to patients in clinical trials and are proud to continue scaling with Curapath,” said Michael Bevilacqua, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer of Macro Biologics.Curapath manufactures Amicidins at its cGMP facility in Valencia, recently expanded to meet growing demand for commercial-scale nanomedicines and cell and gene therapies.“At Curapath, we specialize in process development, characterization, and validation of novel polymer and lipid excipients, drug substances, and nanoparticle components & formulations. These materials require a tailored approach — especially in non-compendial analytical method development — to ensure control of critical quality attributes (CQAs). We’ve already advanced over 10 products into clinical trials and validation campaigns supporting BLA and IND filings. Our team blends deep scientific expertise with a top-tier GMP environment to help partners like Macro Biologics bring innovative products to patients reliably and at scale,” said Vicent Nebot, Chief Technology Officer of Curapath.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.