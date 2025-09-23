Nanothera Summit 2025 brings science and innovation to Valencia

NanoThera Summit stage in Valencia Philippe Clavel, CEO of Curapath, inaugurates the first NanoThera Summit in Valencia, bringing together global leaders to shape the future of nanotherapies. Inspiring ideas took the stage during the Flash Talks session at NanoThera Summit, where young innovators and leading experts shared their vision for the future of nanomedicine.

NanoThera Summit 2025: An event that consolidates Valencia as a key hub for innovation in nanotherapies and advanced Therapies

NanoThera Summit marks a milestone for Curapath and Valencia, uniting global leaders to drive the future of nanotherapies and biomedical innovation.” — Philippe Clavel, CEO of Curapath

VALENCIA, SPAIN, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural edition of NanoThera Summit has been a complete success, establishing Valencia as a global benchmark in the fields of nanotherapies, advanced drug delivery, and gene therapy. The event took place in the City of Arts and Sciences, a venue that embodies the fusion of art, science, and technology, and which, for the first time, hosted a scientific congress of this magnitude.The Valencian government, whose officials attended the official opening ceremony, also provided strong institutional support for the summit, reiterating the region's commitment to biomedical innovation and fortifying the strategic partnership with Curapath , the organization that organized the event. This partnership demonstrates Valencia's goal to establish itself as a world-renowned hub for cutting-edge therapeutic technologies.Over the course of three days, more than 150 leading professionals from the biopharmaceutical industry, academic research institutions, and the tech innovation sector gathered to discuss insights, foster partnerships, and accelerate the translation of novel therapies from the lab to the clinic. The summit's keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities were all intended to spark cooperation and advance precision medicine's future, with guidance from its Scientific Board, María J. Vicent Head of Polymer Therapeutics Lab. and Coordinator of Cancer Program at CIPF), Pierre-Alexandre Driguez (Head of mRNA Platform – Sanofi Vitry), Heinrich Haas (CTO of NeoVac), and Julen Oyarzabal Partner & CSO at COLUMBUS VENTURE PARTNERS,S.G.E.I.C., S.ADuring the entire show worldwide recognized expert brought to the table the most recent topics in the field, including Innovative alternatives to PEG -based delivery systems as LNPs and PNPs, breakthroughs in therapeutic polymers, gene therapy oand other emerging technologies that are actively reshaping the future of nanomedicine.By bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application, NanoThera Summit reinforced the notion that collaborative innovation is essential to transform scientific potential into real-world medical solutions.Curapath: Driving Force Behind the SummitThe organization of the congress was led by Curapath, a globally recognized CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in nanomedicine and advanced therapies. Founded in Valencia in 2012 as a spin-off of the Príncipe Felipe Research Center (CIPF) under the leadership of Dr. María J. Vicent, Curapath has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of personalized medicine.With facilities in Valencia and Boston, Curapath has emerged as a pioneer in the development of polymeric and lipid-based nanoparticles, non-viral delivery systems, and mRNA platforms. Its work has significantly contributed to the advancement of targeted therapies in areas such as oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, improving outcomes for patients worldwide.Dr. María J. Vicent, founder of Curapath and member of the summit’s scientific committee, was recently awarded the 2025 Rei Jaume I Prize in New Technologies, one of the most prestigious honors in Spanish science, recognizing her outstanding contributions to biomedical innovation.Looking AheadFollowing the success of this first edition, both organizers and attendees are already looking forward to the second NanoThera Summit, which aims to attract an even larger international audience and further establish Valencia as a global capital of biomedical innovation in nanotherapies and advanced therapeutic platforms.

