Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on ASEAN Day, 24 September 2025

QUESTION

Mr Lee Hong Chuang: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether the Ministry will consider declaring an ASEAN Day in 2027 when Singapore assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship to commemorate ASEAN unity and peace; and (b) whether the Ministry will explore initiatives to encourage citizens across the ASEAN member states to travel within the region in the spirit of strengthening regional identity and connectivity.

REPLY

1 ASEAN Day is observed annually on 8 August by all ASEAN Member States to commemorate the founding of ASEAN with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration in 1967, in Bangkok, Thailand. This was formalised in the ASEAN Charter, which was signed by the 10 ASEAN Leaders at the 13th ASEAN Summit on 20 November 2007 in Singapore.

2 ASEAN Member States mark ASEAN Day through various activities, such as flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and diplomatic receptions. Given ASEAN’s vital role in the region, Singapore commemorates ASEAN Day annually as well. This year, I hosted a dialogue with students from the School of Science and Technology, Methodist Girls’ School, and CHIJ Secondary School, as part of their ASEAN Tapestry Programme. We had a good discussion on ASEAN’s importance to Singapore, consensus-building at ASEAN, and regional cooperation and integration.

3 Singapore’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027 will coincide with ASEAN’s 60th anniversary. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is spearheading efforts at the whole-of-government level to plan meaningful commemorative events and other initiatives in 2027, including encouraging regional travel. Our efforts are aimed at promoting regional unity and fostering regional identity and connectivity. We will continue to raise greater awareness of the importance of ASEAN amongst Singaporeans, particularly our youth. We will ensure that these commemorative activities, which will include ASEAN Day, are befitting of ASEAN’s diamond jubilee.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 SEPTEMBER 2025