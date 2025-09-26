Corporate Governance Services Market Anticipated to Grow at 9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Corporate Governance Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Corporate Governance Services Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen a significant expansion in the market size for corporate governance services. It is projected to escalate from $4.65 billion in 2024 to $5.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include heightened regulatory compliance obligations, escalating investor oversight and activism, the call for moral and transparent business operations, the mounting emphasis on sustainability and ESG investing, plus global economic unpredictabilities.

The market size for corporate governance services is projected to show substantial growth in the near future. The market value is predicted to reach $7.16 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The robust growth anticipated during the forecast period can be credited to the proliferation of multinational corporations, a surge in corporate fraudulent activities and scandals, requirement for a holistic view of enterprise risk, escalating intricacy of business structures, and a growing demand for strategic decision-making support. Key trends emerging within the forecast period encompass the incorporation of AI and automation within governance tools, adoption of cloud-based GRC solutions, systems for monitoring compliance in real time, sophisticated data analytics for risk evaluation, and the application of blockchain for transparent audits.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Corporate Governance Services Market?

The corporate governance services market is anticipated to expand due to an upsurge in corporate fraud cases. These cases involve deceptive, unlawful actions carried out by a company or its representatives for illicit financial gain or unfair competitive advantage. The complexity of financial transactions is increasing, providing companies opportunities to indulge in illegal activities unseen by regulatory bodies. Corporate governance services can counteract this by championing transparency in decision-making, thereby helping identify and curb fraudulent activities before they become unmanageable. For example, in March 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a government agency based in the US, stated that investment scams were responsible for the highest consumer losses in 2024, reaching a sum of $5.7 billion, a rise of 24% from the previous year. Thus, the surge in corporate fraud cases is propelling the expansion of the corporate governance services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Corporate Governance Services Industry?

Major players in the Corporate Governance Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nasdaq Inc.

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• Equiniti Group Plc

• Computershare Limited

• Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

• Diligent Corporation

• Consero Global LLC

• NAVEX Global Inc.

• MetricStream Inc.

• Glass Lewis & Co.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Corporate Governance Services Market?

Leading entities in the corporate governance services market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions like ESG compliance tools. These tools aid firms in detecting and alleviating ESG-related hazards promptly. Essentially, ESG compliance tools are software solutions designed to assist companies in tracking, supervising, and reporting their environmental, social, and governance obligations to satisfy regulatory and stakeholder standards. For instance, Datamaran, a software corporation based in the UK, unveiled a primary product for managing ESG risk and compliance in June 2025. Datamaran's AI-driven platform allows businesses to execute materiality assessments, monitor regulatory shifts, and benchmark performance against other companies. It provides specific support for sustainability, legal, and risk departments by providing insights on crucial ESG topics including climate, resource stewardship, and commercial ethics. The tool streamlines ESG reporting by curbing manual labor and reinforcing compliance with diverse disclosure norms. Customers also gain from the availability of ESG experts, exclusive studies, and events reserved for members via Datamaran's Harbor+ community.

What Segments Are Covered In The Corporate Governance Services Market Report?

The corporate governance services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Governance And Risk Oversight, Corporate Governance Assessment, Development Of Corporate Governance, Other Types

2) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

3) By Industry Vertical: Banking And Finance Services, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Governance And Risk Oversight: Board Accountability Practices, Internal Control Mechanisms, Executive Compensation Monitoring, Stakeholder Rights Management, Conflict Of Interest Reviews

2) By Corporate Governance Assessment: Board Performance Evaluation, Governance Structure Audits, Policy And Charter Reviews, Regulatory Compliance Analysis, Ethical Conduct Assessments

3) By Development Of Corporate Governance: Governance Framework Design, Training And Capacity Building, Succession Planning Strategies, Governance Policy Implementation, Board Composition Planning

4) By Other Type: Whistleblower Program Design, Governance Benchmarking Services, Shareholder Engagement Strategies, Legal And Regulatory Advisory, Governance Risk Disclosure Practices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Corporate Governance Services Market By 2025?

In the Corporate Governance Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. The region with the most accelerated growth projection is Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

