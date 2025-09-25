Safeguarding Indonesia’s Digital Future: Fasoo Joins IndoSec 2025 During Pivotal Security Transformation

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indonesia stands at a crossroads: its digital economy is set to surpass USD 130 billion this year, yet it has already endured more than 3.6 billion cyberattacks in the first half of 2025 alone. With 221 million people online and internet penetration nearing 80%, the nation’s fast-growing digital transformation is exposing more people, businesses, and services to cyber threats that require stronger security frameworks. Fasoo , the global leader in data-centric security, will showcase its advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Security Platform (DSP) solutions at IndoSec 2025, Indonesia’s premier cybersecurity event taking place on 13-14 October 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. Backed by decades of expertise, Fasoo is uniquely positioned to help organizations eliminate security blind spots, meet regulatory requirements, and secure sensitive information against insider threats and unauthorized access.“As cyberattacks and ransomware incidents continue to rise across the region, the importance of persistent encryption and reliable content backup has never been greater,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo will highlight how its advanced data security platform helps organizations minimize breach impact and ensure business continuity at IndoSec 2025.”At the event, attendees can explore Fasoo’s1. Data Discovery & Classification: Enhanced visibility through continuous identification of sensitive and unstructured data2. Persistent File Protection: Stronger control and reduced risks of data leaks with file-level encryption and dynamic access policies that travel with the data3. Resilient Backup/Recovery: Business continuity ensured by automated backup, version control, and instant recovery4. Secure Collaboration: Secure and seamless partner engagement enabled by real-time, role-based access for external document sharing5. Governance & Compliance: Improved audit readiness with centralized logging, monitoring, and policy enforcementBy embedding security into the data itself, Fasoo empowers organizations to sustain innovation while proactively mitigating risks.Now in its eighth edition, IndoSec will gather over 2,000 decision-makers and cybersecurity professionals to shape Indonesia’s digital defense strategies. Against this backdrop, Fasoo’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting ASEAN’s digital transformation with proven, scalable, and future-ready data security.For more information about the event, visit https://www.indosecsummit.com/ Media contact:Zara ZafarPR & Communication Executivezaraz@tradepassglobal.com+(91) 86600 26750About TradepassProviding access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

