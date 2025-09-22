Newgen Sets the Pace for AI-First Financial Transformation at WFIS 2025

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newgen Software , a global leader in AI-first digital transformation platforms, today announced its participation in the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2025, hosted by Tradepass on September 23–24 at the Manila Marriott Hotel.The Philippines is fast emerging as a vibrant hub for financial technology, where digital transactions and e-banking are gaining strong momentum. Supported by forward-looking government policies and energetic private-sector investment, the country’s fintech ecosystem is poised for sustained, transformative growth.As a key collaborator at WFIS 2025, Newgen joins Tradepass in convening industry leaders for the fourth edition of this marquee event—aimed at advancing digital innovation and expanding financial inclusion across the Philippines.At WFIS 2025, Newgen will showcase how its AI-first digital transformation solutions are reshaping the future of financial services. Pramod Kumar, Vice President & Head of Business, Asia Pacific, and Varun Goswami, Vice President & Global Head of Product and AI, will lead an exclusive session titled “Driving Speed and Trust with AI in Credit Decisioning and Insurance Automation.”Their discussion will highlight how leading banks and insurers across Asia are adopting AI-driven strategies to elevate customer experiences, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and enable real-time, reliable decision-making transforming credit, underwriting, and insurance operations into agile, personalized, and future-ready systems.Newgen’s AI-first platform powers real-time onboarding, digital lending, and end-to-end automation for leading financial institutions worldwide, including insurers across the Philippines. Its insurance automation helps streamline customer journeys, speed up claim settlements, and minimize underwriting gaps, setting new standards for operational excellence.With financial inclusion high on the national agenda, Newgen’s participation at WFIS 2025 reinforces the event’s mission to spark meaningful innovation, enable financial institutions, and extend services to unbanked and underbanked communities. By driving sustainable digital growth, Newgen is helping shape a stronger, more inclusive, and technology-driven financial future for the Philippines.For more information about the event, visit https://www.philippines.worldfis.com About TradepassProviding access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.About Newgen SoftwareNewgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com Media contact: swati.srivastava@newgensoft.com

