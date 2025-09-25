Yamaha Corporation Headquarters by Obayashi Corporation Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Yamaha Corporation Headquarters

Obayashi Corporation Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Headquarters Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced that the Yamaha Corporation Headquarters, designed by Obayashi Corporation, has been awarded the Gold A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Yamaha Corporation Headquarters project.The Yamaha Corporation Headquarters design showcases the importance of creating functional and aesthetically pleasing workspaces that promote collaboration and organizational synergy. This recognition underscores the relevance of innovative architectural design in meeting the evolving needs of modern corporations and their employees, setting a new standard for headquarters design within the industry.The award-winning design features a striking integration with the existing structure through a large overhanging volume at the lower level, facilitating seamless circulation and fostering employee interaction. The building's symmetrical double-skin curtain wall on a stable podium symbolizes its head office role, while the dynamic pilotis space, two-story atrium, and upper terrace with wood deck and plantings enhance connectivity. The interior reflects Yamaha's philosophy through a monochrome color scheme, varied materials, diverse ceiling shapes, and biophilic design elements.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Obayashi Corporation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design and creating spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also inspire and uplift those who inhabit them. The Yamaha Corporation Headquarters design sets a new benchmark for corporate architecture, showcasing the potential for innovative design to transform the workplace experience.Yamaha Corporation Headquarters was designed by Hiroshi Satake, Kenji Matsuoka, Rei Sato, Hirofumi Ueda, Kazuhiro Yasufuku, and Yuya Kimura from Obayashi Corporation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Obayashi CorporationObayashi Corporation provides all kinds of buildings such as offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, schools, and more for the varied needs of our customers and society. We have completed many projects emblematic of the era and culture. In response to the social challenge of carbon neutrality in recent years, we are promoting initiatives such as environmentally responsible building construction, including wooden structures and interiors, and ZEB (Zero Energy Buildings), and eco-friendly construction using low-carbon material and fuel. Obayashi Corporation is based in Japan.About Yamaha CorporationYamaha Corporation, headquartered in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka, Japan, is a global company operating in three areas: musical instruments, audio equipment, and components/equipment/others. With a rich history and a commitment to innovation, Yamaha Corporation continues to shape the future of music and audio technology.About ObayashiObayashi Corporation is a leading Japanese construction company with a diverse portfolio spanning domestic and overseas construction, engineering, real estate development, and green energy. The company is dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the varied needs of its customers and society. Obayashi Corporation has completed numerous projects that are emblematic of the era and culture, and is actively promoting environmentally responsible building construction and eco-friendly practices in response to the global challenge of carbon neutrality.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The award aims to acknowledge and promote exceptional designs that push boundaries, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. By recognizing these outstanding achievements, the Gold A' Design Award encourages designers to create solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition provides a platform for participants to showcase their innovative designs, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a fair and rigorous selection process. By celebrating exceptional architectural design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire future trends and promote the development of superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecture-design-awards.com

