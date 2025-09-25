Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile **UPDATE**
RUNAWAY JUVENILE
CASE#: 25A5005202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport City
JUVENILE: Ayden Rice
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
** UPDATE **
Juvenile has been located.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Ayden Rice left his residence in Charleston to go to School at North Country High School. Ayden was last seen at approximately 1200 hours in the school and has not been seen since. Anyone with information to Auden's whereabouts are asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802 334 8881.
The Vermont State Police wants to remind anyone who may be assisting Ayden, who is considered a runaway juvenile. It is a crime in the State of Vermont at aid/assist a runaway juvenile and they need to report his whereabout to law enforcement immediately.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
