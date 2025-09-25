Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile **UPDATE**

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

CASE#: 25A5005202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport City

JUVENILE: Ayden Rice

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT





** UPDATE **

Juvenile has been located.









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, Ayden Rice left his residence in Charleston to go to School at North Country High School. Ayden was last seen at approximately 1200 hours in the school and has not been seen since. Anyone with information to Auden's whereabouts are asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802 334 8881.

The Vermont State Police wants to remind anyone who may be assisting Ayden, who is considered a runaway juvenile. It is a crime in the State of Vermont at aid/assist a runaway juvenile and they need to report his whereabout to law enforcement immediately.







