DSEDJ inspects schools as classes resume smoothly after typhoon

MACAU, September 25 - This morning (25 September), Director Kong Chi Meng and Deputy Director Wong Ka Ki of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), as well as other senior officials, visited multiple schools to inspect and assess the post-typhoon resumption of operations, with particular attention given to schools in low-lying areas that experienced flooding or sustained damage during the typhoon. At present, except for one special education school that has delayed class resumption and several others that have adjusted to class resumption in the afternoon (specific arrangements are subject to school notifications), students at all other schools have resumed classes smoothly. The DSEDJ will closely monitor the situation and continue to provide various forms of support and assistance to facilitate the post-typhoon recovery of schools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.