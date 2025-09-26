The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Card Personalization Machines Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $ 1.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

Card Personalization Machines Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for card personalization machines has seen a swift expansion in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $1.10 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025. This escalation, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%, is largely due to factors such as the escalating usage of government-sanctioned identity cards, the increased implementation of access control systems, the surging adoption of payment cards in burgeoning economies, the growing requirement for effective issuance of employee and student ID, and the mounting demand for secure identification solutions.

In the ensuing years, it is projected that the card personalization machines market will experience a rapid surge in growth. The market is likely to expand to a size of $1.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The surge in growth during the forecast period can be predominantly linked to increased demand for multi-functional smart cards, rising application of contactless payment infrastructure, magnified investment in card issuance automation, growing necessity for in-place card issuance systems, and escalating concentration on ironclad identity verification in public services. The forecast period will witness major trends such as improvements in laser engraving and contactless card technologies, creative breakthroughs in eco-friendly card personalization solutions, integration of AI and machine learning for intelligent personalization, progress in high-speed and modular card issuance systems, and novelty in cloud-based personalization platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Card Personalization Machines Market?

The surge in the need for banking and identification cards is set to stimulate the expansion of the card personalization machines market. Banking and identification cards, including credit or debit cards, national identification cards, and driving licenses, are physical cards utilized for financial operations or verifying identities. The requirement for these forms of identification and transactional cards has been growing owing to governments worldwide broadening digital identity schemes to boost public service accessibility and heighten national security. Card personalization machines play a crucial role in this domain as they facilitate secure, swift customization incorporating personal information, photographs, and integral security attributes essential for authentication and adherence to regulations. For instance, UK Finance, a UK-based organization for the UK banking and financial services sector, displayed that in 2024, debit and credit cards issued in the UK were utilized for 31.4 billion transactions both within and outside the country, an increase from the 30.2 billion in 2023. The volume of cards in circulation also exhibited an upward trend, culminating at 163.4 million at the end of 2024 as opposed to the 159.7 million the year before. Consequently, the rising requirement for banking and identification cards is igniting the growth of the card personalization machines market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Card Personalization Machines Market?

Major players in the card personalization machines market include:

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• IDEMIA Group

• HID Global Corporation

• Entrust Corporation

• CPI Card Group Inc.

• Mühlbauer Holding AG And Co. KG

• MagTek Inc.

• Evolis SA

• Arroweye Solutions Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Card Personalization Machines Market In The Globe?

In the card personalization machines market, top-rated companies are focusing on the development of novel solutions such as improved card personalization systems, to boost efficiency and satisfy the growing requirement for custom card designs in different sectors including finance, government, and retail. Advanced card personalization solutions pertain to state-of-the-art systems and methods utilized to personalize cards with confidential data and design components such as names, photos, chips, and barcodes, suitable for industries like banking, government, and retail. For example, in December 2024, the digital printing and personalization technology company based in Germany, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, introduced the CARDLINE VERSA Pro, a robust card personalization system developed for gift, membership, loyalty, and promotional cards. Capable of creating up to 30,000 cards per hour, the system offers high-resolution results at 600 dpi, supporting deep black, ultra-white, and spot color printing. Automated inkjet nozzle cleaning, inline variable data ripping, and a UV ink-based DoD printing system with LED curing for persistent results are some of the enhanced features of the system.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Card Personalization Machines Market Growth

The card personalization machines market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Embossing Machines, Thermal Printing Machines, Laser Engraving Machines, Other Types

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

3) By Type Of Personalization Technology: Inkjet Printing, Laser Engraving, Embossing And Debossing, Direct Thermal Printing, Offset Printing

4) By Machine Configuration: Standalone Machines, Fully Integrated Systems, Modular Systems

5) By End-User: Financial Institutions, Government Agencies, Retailers, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Embossing Machines: Tipping Foil Embossers, High-Pressure Indent Embossers, Magnetic Stripe Embossers, Smart Card Embossers

2) By Thermal Printing Machines: Dye Sublimation Printers, Rewritable Card Printers, Retransfer Card Printers, Direct-To-Card Printers

3) By Laser Engraving Machines: Fiber Laser Engravers, Carbon Dioxide Laser Engravers, Ultraviolet (UV) Laser Engravers, Hybrid Laser Systems

4) By Other Types: Inkjet Card Printers, Re-Transfer Laminators, Card Inspection Systems, Encoding And Reading Modules

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Card Personalization Machines Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Card Personalization Machines, North America was identified as the most significant region in the given year. Moreover, the report predicts that the Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth in the future. The report's geographical coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

