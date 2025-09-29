Platinum Launches the “Japan Entry PR Package” – Supporting Global Brands Enter the Japanese Market

JAPAN, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Platinum Inc., a leading Tokyo-based PR firm and subsidiary of Vector Group, today announced the launch of the Japan Entry PR Package, a comprehensive solution designed to support global companies build brand awareness and establish market trust as they enter and grow in the Japanese market.

For many brands, Japan is both a highly attractive market and a strategic gateway to broader success across Asia. At the same time, it remains one of the toughest markets to enter, requiring not only a deep understanding of its unique language, culture, media landscape, and consumer behavior, but also proven expertise in navigating these complexities. According to a survey released by the Japan External Trade Organization in 2024, the main obstacles foreign companies face includes understanding consumer preferences, navigating complex distribution channels, and building brand trust (JETRO, 2024).

The Japan Entry PR package offers a one-stop solution, from market entry strategy development through to full-scale execution. The service is led by PR professionals with extensive experience in addressing Japan-specific challenges and a proven track record of successfully launching numerous market entry projects, including the Japan launches of a subscription-based entertainment service and a major SaaS communication tool. By combining strategic insight with hands-on execution, the service helps brands build awareness, secure media exposure, and foster consumer trust, not only through advertising, but by crafting compelling narratives, creating meaningful touchpoints with target audiences, and leveraging third-party credibility, to establish long lasting brand equity.

“Japan can be a make-or-break market for global expansion,” said Saori Kiryu, President of Platinum. “Our Japan Entry PR Package is designed to help brands cut through the noise and connect with Japanese consumers in a way that feels authentic, localized, and impactful.”

What the Japan Entry PR Package Offers

・ End-to-end support by PR consultants with expertise in the Japanese market

・ Brand storytelling that resonates with local audiences

・ Strategic media strategy that leverages advertising, PR, social media, and influencers/key opinion leaders

・ Multilingual and cross-cultural capabilities

Three Tailored PR Packages

The Japan Entry PR Package offers a range of three customizable plans tailored to brand needs and stage of market entry:

1. Targeted Awareness Plan:

For brands seeking early-stage awareness among targeted audiences.

・ Duration: Approximately 3-4 months

・ Support: PR consulting, media relations, press release development and distribution, small-scale media event

2. Standard Launch Plan:

A comprehensive launch program designed to maximize awareness during the brand’s entry phase, including strategy development, media outreach, and integrated digital and social media activities.

・ Duration: Minimum 6 months

・ Support: PR consulting, media relations, press release development and distribution, press conference, media training, brand asset development (e.g. website, social media account, brand video, factbook, etc.), advertising (offline and/or digital)

3. Integrated Marketing Communications Plan:

A full-scale, multi-channel campaign to establish and sustain market presence, leveraging various touchpoints including PR, social media, influencers, content development, and advertising.

・ Duration: Minimum 6 months

・ Support: PR consulting, media relations, press release development and distribution, integrated marketing campaign, advertising (offline, digital, and/or TV commercial)



Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How is the “Japan Entry PR Package” different from other PR services?

The “Japan Entry PR Package” is a one-stop PR and marketing support service for overseas companies entering the Japanese market. Tailored to each company’s objectives and target audiences, we can offer beyond standalone advertising or PR by emphasizing brand storytelling and delivering an Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) approach that combines advertising, PR, social media, influencers, and events. We provide full support from short-term awareness campaigns to long-term brand establishment in Japan, helping companies build strong brand trust with Japanese consumers and media.

Q. Who is this service for?

The service is ideal for foreign companies entering the Japanese market for the first time, global brands expanding into Asia, or businesses struggling to build credibility in Japan. The service covers a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, food & beverage, technology, fashion & lifestyle, and B2B services.

Q. What are the contract terms and pricing?

We offer flexible options ranging from short-term PR activations (around 3 to 4 months) to mid- to long-term integrated marketing campaigns. Pricing depends on the scope and scale of the project, with tailored estimates provided for each client. For more information, please contact us directly.

Q. Do you have any past experiences supporting Japan market entry launches?

Yes. We have extensive experience providing PR and marketing support for global companies entering the Japanese market, including subscription-based entertainment services, SaaS communication tools, food and beverage brands and products, as well as flagship store openings for lifestyle and music/entertainment brands. Our proven track record includes successful Japan market entry campaigns where we delivered end-to-end PR, media relations, and integrated marketing communications to help international brands establish awareness and trust with Japanese consumers and media. For more information, please contact us directly.

About Platinum

Platinum Inc. is a Tokyo-based public relations agency, and a subsidiary of Vector Group which ranks the largest PR agency in Japan and 6th globally. Platinum specializes in integrated communications that drive brand growth and consumer engagement across Japan. Since its founding in 2004, the agency has delivered strategic PR solutions blending media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, and digital activations. With deep expertise in the Japanese market and access to a broad network of media and marketing resources, Platinum supports global and domestic clients in building lasting brand trust and market presence. For more information, visit: https://vectorinc.co.jp/en/pr

