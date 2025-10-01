Wacom Introduces the MovinkPad Pro 14, the Next Step in Its Portable Creative Pad Lineup

JAPAN, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the MovinkPad 11, the new MovinkPad Pro 14 includes a 14-inch OLED display, faster performance, and enhanced creative applications giving creators more power and flexibility.

Tokyo, Japan – October 1, 2025 – Today Wacom announced the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14, the next step in its Portable Creative Pad lineup, offering enhanced power, flexibility, and an immersive experience in an all-in-one creative device.

The MovinkPad Pro 14 is tailored for creators who want to push their craft further—whether aspiring to become professionals or already working at that level.



Immersive display and pen performance

The 14-inch OLED screen with 2880 × 1800 resolution, 100% coverage of both DCI-P3 (CIE1931) (typ) and sRGB (CIE1931) (typ), and up to 120Hz refresh rate delivers rich detail and fluid motion for illustration and design. With Wacom’s Premium Textured Glass—its unique anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint surface treatment—the display minimizes distractions, while direct bonding reduces parallax for a pen-on-paper feel. The MovinkPad Pro 14 comes with the battery-free Wacom Pro Pen 3, trusted for its precision and natural drawing feel.



Enhanced creative workflow

The MovinkPad Pro 14 retains the Quick drawing function introduced with the MovinkPad 11. With a tap and brief hold of the pen, the device now wakes up faster, so creators can capture ideas instantly.

The upgraded Wacom Canvas adds pen variations and multi-touch zooming, while the new Wacom Shelf makes files easier to view and organize. Projects can move seamlessly into Clip Studio Paint, as it comes with a one-year DEBUT license and a three-month EX license, for access to advanced tools and features.

The device also debuts Wacom Lab, an application for pre-release features. Its highlight is Instant Pen Display Mode, which lets the MovinkPad Pro 14 connect to a PC or Mac—wired via USB-C or wirelessly—and function as a traditional pen display. This gives creators the freedom of an all-in-one device with the option to integrate into desktop workflows when needed.



Performance and mobility

Utilizing Android 15 and powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the MovinkPad Pro 14 leverages premium capabilities. It enables complex workflows beyond illustration—such as 3D modeling and animation. Its 10,000mAh battery, slim 5.9mm profile, and 699g weight make it portable for all-day creation.

“With the introduction of the MovinkPad 11, we opened a new category of Portable Creative Pads for anyone who wanted to create freely without a computer,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. “The new MovinkPad Pro 14 takes this concept further, offering the display quality, pen precision, and workflow options aspiring and professional creators expect. It represents our commitment to delivering immersive experiences that help creators stay focused.”



Customize your setup with pens and accessories

Alongside the included Pro Pen 3, the MovinkPad Pro 14 supports digital pens from stationery brands such as LAMY, STAEDTLER, and Dr. Grip. An optional Cover attaches magnetically to protect the screen.



Availability

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 will be available this fall through Wacom’s eStore and select retailers worldwide.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wacom.com/products/wacom-movinkpad-pro-14



About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields—from studios and classrooms to healthcare—supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

