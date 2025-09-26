KODANSHA｜HERALBONY team up to decorate figures of Tachikoma from THE GHOST IN THE SHELL

KODANSHA and HERALBONY team up to decorate figures of Tachikoma from THE GHOST IN THE SHELL tachikoma_Yellow tachikoma_Red tachikoma_White tachikoma_Skyblue

JAPAN, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since May 2024, KODANSHA has teamed up with HERALBONY on projects to bring the stories of artists with disabilities to the world and contribute to fostering free and diverse values. The latest collaboration will be launched in October.

In this collaboration, four HERALBONY's contracted artists use their original art to decorate figures of Tachikoma, a character from the anime series of KODANSHA’s hit sci-fi series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL.

Members of the public will get to see these masterpieces featuring Tachikoma from GHOST IN THE SHELL SAC_2045 at KODANSHA HOUSE, a pop-up event providing an immersive experience of popular KODANSHA manga that will be held in SoHo, New York City from October 4 EDT. The HERALBONY's contracted artists’ ghosts are part of a larger exhibit that will draw visitors into THE GHOST IN THE SHELL’s world.

This project is part of KODANSHA’s ongoing efforts to contribute to fostering free and diverse values by weaving stories with creators who break all barriers through the power of expression. As KODANSHA continues to work with HERALBONY to change society’s perception of “disability” through methods that have never been seen before, the world can be sure that there will be more amazing stories to come.



KODANSHA｜HERALBONY Project meets Tachikoma

KODANSHA and HERALBONY have come together to bring the stories of artists with disabilities to the world. Ten HERALBONY's contracted artists have added their own creative flair to KODANSHA’s ten corporate colors, with the art featuring in the KODANSHA symbol and Tachikoma from GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045.

This project is part of KODANSHA’s ongoing efforts to contribute to fostering free and diverse values by weaving stories with creators who break all barriers through the power of expression.

https://www.kodansha.com/heralbony/tachikoma

Artists

Yellow: fuco: Red: Yukihito Okabe

White: marina Sky blue: Kaoru Iga



About THE GHOST IN THE SHELL

Created by manga artist Shirow Masamune, this sci-fi series was first released in the fifth issue of Young Magazine Kaizokuban, a special supplement of the seinen magazine Young Magazine, from 1989. Protagonist Motoko Kusanagi is a cyborg with a range of super powers including a cyberbrain and superior fighting capabilities. A major in the Japanese National Public Safety Commission, she leads Public Security Section 9, tackling increasingly sophisticated and complex cybercrime.

Blending a realistic, detailed art style with cyberpunk elements and philosophical themes, the series takes a deep dive into topics such as personal identity and interactions between humans and technology, and has influenced many creators.

https://theghostintheshell.jp/

About KODANSHA HOUSE

This immersive exhibition will go beyond the shonen manga genre and showcase the wide range of manga published under the KODANSHA brand. The event aims to create a connection to KODANSHA among manga fans from New York City and the United States as a whole and increase recognition of the KODANSHA brand through an all-encompassing experience where booths, exhibits, artist appearances, an On-Site Editorial Team, and a variety of other programs draw fans deep into the fascinating worlds created by KODANSHA’s artists.

Event period: October 4-19, 2025 (EDT)

Venue: 210 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

https://www.kodanshahouse.com/

KODANSHA HOUSE Socials for the Latest Updates

Instagram: @kodanshahouse

TikTok: @kodansha_house

#KodanshaHouse

About HERALBONY

HERALBONY is a creative company working with artists with neurodiversity and disabilities in a mission to change the image of "disability".

KODANSHA｜HERALBONY Project website

https://www.kodansha.com/heralbony/

About KODANSHA Ltd.

KODANSHA is a leading Japanese publishing company known worldwide for its iconic manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and BLUE LOCK. KODANSHA continues to shape global pop culture through its innovative storytelling and commitment to creative excellence.

https://www.kodansha.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.