2 illegal aliens charged after choking Border Patrol agent in Houston

HOUSTON – Two Mexican nationals are back in federal custody after assaulting a Border Patrol agent during transport to a detention facility in the Houston area.

On Sept. 22 Border Patrol encountered Juan Carmen Padron Mendez, 29, and Juan Carlos Padron Barron, 23, and determined they were in the United States illegally. The two men were secured with flexicuffs in a Border Patrol vehicle for transport.

While in route, the complaint alleges Mendez broke out of his flexicuffs, unbuckled his seatbelt and wrapped his arm around the agent’s neck, choking her from the back seat. Barron allegedly exited the vehicle, retrieved their personal belongings, and fled on foot. Mendez then released the agent and also fled.

The agent immediately called for assistance, and law enforcement quickly apprehended both men. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and has since been released.

“This incident underscores the extreme dangers our agents face every single day,” said CBP Senior Advisor Ronald D. Vitiello. “Attempting to choke a federal agent is an outrageous and cowardly act. Thanks to the agent’s quick action and the coordinated law enforcement response, the perpetrators are back in custody and facing serious federal charges. We are grateful our agent has been treated and released from the hospital.”

Both men are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer. They face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine, as well as an additional one year and up to $100,000 if convicted of escape from federal custody.

The FBI is leading the investigation with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, CBP, Border Patrol, the Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 5, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Conroe, Houston, and Pasadena. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Stotts is prosecuting the case.