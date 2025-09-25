Border Patrol agents rescue cyclist after harrowing cliffside fall

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an injured cyclist after he fell from a cliff into a remote canyon.

On Sept. 20, Border Patrol agents working in the vicinity of Otay Lakes County Park heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Sweetwater Dam. Agents hiked into the canyon and encountered an adult male suffering from multiple serious injuries.

Additional agents, including a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, arrived on scene to render assistance and stabilize the injured subject.

The cyclist told agents he lost his footing while walking his bike along a trail on the canyon wall, falling more than 50 feet into the bottom of the canyon. Unable to move for hours, he called for help until he was finally found by the Border Patrol agents.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”

The cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Agents returned to the scene the next day to recover the bike and other personal belongings, ultimately delivering the items to the cyclist’s wife.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900