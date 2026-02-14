CBP officers at World Trade Bridge seize over $6.8 million in cocaine, enough for more than 190,000 lethal doses

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled over $6,800,000 in street value.

“This substantial cocaine seizure at the World Trade Bridge highlights the steadfast dedication of our officers in safeguarding our borders and communities from the threat of illicit drug trafficking,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The discovery within a shipment of roses demonstrates the vigilance and expertise of our officers. Their commitment to the mission reflects the high standards of service CBP upholds, and their actions continue to make a meaningful impact in protecting our nation.”

On Feb. 10, 2026, CBP officers at World Trade Bridge seized over $6.8 million in cocaine.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2018 T3 International tractor and trailer manifesting a shipment of “roses/fresh flowers” for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 211 packages containing 516.76 pounds of alleged cocaine within the commodity.

The narcotics has a street value of $6,899,798.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

