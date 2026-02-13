CBP officers at Laredo, Del Rio, and Hidalgo ports of entry apprehend three fugitives wanted for offenses related to bodily injury and child sex crimes

LAREDO, Texas—Over the Super Bowl weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations officers at three separate ports of entry in Laredo, Del Rio, and Hidalgo apprehended three men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for offenses related to injury of a child, elderly or disabled individual and child sex crimes.

"These three apprehensions in short succession highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us," said Donald R. Kusser, director of Field Operations for CBP’s Laredo Field Office. "The apprehension of individuals wanted for heinous crimes, such as the sexual assault of a child or injury of a child, elderly, or disabled individual, underscores our dedication to public safety and our collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners to ensure justice is served and to protect our communities."

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Feb. 7, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo referred a vehicle with driver Rito Bueno, a 64-year-old male U.S. citizen, for secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match for an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio. Bueno has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. CBP officers transported Bueno to the Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

On Feb. 8, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a vehicle with driver Jose Kaleb Juarez, a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Juarez to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that Juarez had an outstanding felony warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child issued by the Ward County Sheriff’s Office in Monahans, TX. The Del Rio Police Department transported Juarez to the Val Verde Correctional Facility for adjudication of the warrant.

Finally, on Feb. 8, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred a vehicle with driver Anthony Magana Mendoza, a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen, for secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match for an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers–utilizing biometric verification–confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Magana Mendoza has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged assault/injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual. CBP officers turned Magana Mendoza over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from the NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion, among other offenses.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.