Ex-Google Recruiter Launches AI Résumé Platform After Helping Job Seekers Land $165M+ in Offers

AI Agentics

Former ML Recruitment lead at Unity and a two-time Google Peers Best Partner Award Winner

CV3 takes everything I’ve learned from reviewing thousands of résumés and negotiating top-tier offers — and puts it in the hands of anyone looking for their next big opportunity.” — Frisbee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of working alongside top engineers at Google , Apple, and Unity, and helping job seekers negotiate over $165 million in offers and equity, Kyler Frisbee is stepping out of the shadows with his most impactful product yet: CV3 — an AI Agentics Recruitment Platform with its first tool, an AI-powered résumé rewriting platform that gives job seekers a real shot at landing interviews.Frisbee, a former ML Recruitment lead at Unity and a two-time Google Peers Best Partner Award Winner, built CV3 as a solo founder using 15 different AI tools — without a team, without funding, and without shortcuts. His mission: to help overlooked talent finally get noticed.“I’ve seen too many talented people get ghosted because their résumé didn’t reflect their worth,” says Frisbee.“So I built a tool that rewrites their story — job by job — using AI. It’s the resume upgrade I wish every candidate had.”💼 From Career Coaching to Career CodeFrisbee has spent the last decade inside the world’s most competitive hiring pipelines — staffing leadership roles at companies like Google, Rivian, Unity, and Amazon. Through his personalized career coaching systems, he’s helped engineers, designers, and product managers negotiate over $165 million in salaries, equity, and job offers.Now, with CV3 Elite, that playbook has been automated and scaled into an on-demand résumé engine that anyone can use — for as little as $5 per enhancement.✨ What Makes CV3 Elite UniqueBuilt solo by a Google-trained technologist using 15 AI toolsRésumé rewrites in seconds — tailored to any job postLive match scores to show how well your résumé fitsUsed by early hires from Apple, Microsoft, Unity, Amazon, and Meta🛠 Built on Experience. Delivered by AI.While most résumé platforms focus on templates and design, CV3 rewrites the actual content — line by line — to match job descriptions and pass ATS filters. It’s powered by AI, but trained on real-world outcomes.“CV3 takes everything I’ve learned from reviewing thousands of résumés and negotiating top-tier offers — and puts it in the hands of anyone looking for their next big opportunity.”📍About Kyler FrisbeeKyler Frisbee is the solo founder of CV3. He led blockchain at Unity, collaborated with Google’s AI division, and helped negotiate over $165M in job offers. CV3 is his latest contribution to the future of work — built with AI, driven by empathy, and designed to scale access to opportunity.🎯 Try CV3Stop getting ghosted. Start getting offers.👉 Try it now at car33r.com📩 Media: jessica@car33r.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.