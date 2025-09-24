TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 53rd ANNUAL FIESTA DC PARADE

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the 53rd Annual Fiesta DC Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW and the 9th Street Tunnel

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.