BROOKLYN TECH EXPO 'FALL4AI' EDITION – Oct 7, 2025: Brooklyn’s Premier AI & Tech Event

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse NYC is proud to announce the return of its flagship one-day tech conference — Brooklyn Tech Expo “FALL4AI” — on October 7, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 4:30 PM at 26 Bridge Street, Dumbo, Brooklyn. This year’s expo, part of AI Week New York 2025, promises a powerful lineup of seminars, networking, and innovation, with over 1,000 attendees expected, including C-level executives, tech founders, industry leaders, and forward-thinking professionals.A DAY OF LEARNING, CONNECTION & AI-DRIVEN IMPACTHosted in Brooklyn’s iconic industrial‐factory space in Dumbo, this high-energy expo focuses on artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies. Attendees will have full access to:* Exhibitor booths showcasing breakthrough tech solutions* Networking sessions throughout the day* FREE professional headshots* Seminars & expert panels on real-world uses of AI, emerging technologies, regulation, and innovationSEMINARS & SESSIONS INCLUDE* Helping Traditional Industries Join the Generative AI Wave – how sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and travel can integrate generative AI affordably.* AI, Curiosity, and Entrepreneurship – how developing the right questions through curiosity can unlock innovation for entrepreneurs.* Beyond Chatbots: Conversational AI as a Business Game-Changer – multi-turn dialogues powered by conversational AI, integrating enterprise data and workflows.* Search & Discovery for Trusted AI Agents – framework(s) for enabling asynchronous agent execution in the open “Agentverse” marketplace.* AI Governance & Regulation for U.S. Leaders & Founders – the EU AI Act, the U.S. Executive Order on AI, and compliance strategies for global scale.* AI Agents – They’re Everywhere - how autonomous AI agents can handle everyday tasks – from finding ethical fashion deals to authorizing payments – while interacting like digital twins.* LinkedIn for Tech Leaders & Companies: Turning Your Feed into a Funnel – how to build content that translates into visibility, credibility, and even investor or partner interest.* How SBA Can Help Your Business: Capital, Counseling & Government Contracting – financing programs (7(a), microloans, grants), government contracting, and one-on-one business support.TICKETS, VENUE & WHAT TO EXPECTThe expo will be held at a restored factory-style venue at 26 Bridge St, Dumbo, offering striking architecture with high ceilings and character, just minutes from public transit (F Train to York St or A/C to High St).Ticket tiers include:* Standard Pass – includes exhibitor floor access, seminars, headshots, networking, refreshments.* VIP Pass – everything included in Standard, plus priority access, skip-the-line perks, VIP lounge, and networking enhancements.WHY ATTEND?Brooklyn Tech Expo “FALL4AI” is where business meets breakthrough. If you aspire to:* Discover pioneering AI products and tech innovations* Deepen your expertise via expert-led seminars* Connect with influential decision-makers, founders, and change-makers* Enhance your presence with exhibitors or sponsor packages…then this is a must-attend event. Plus, attendees can get professional headshots and immersive networking in a community-driven format.ABOUT PULSE NYC & AI WEEKOrganized by Pulse NYC, Brooklyn Tech Expo is the signature event of AI Week New York 2025 (Oct 6-12), a citywide, community-led festival bringing together innovators, practitioners, startups, academia, government, and businesses to advance AI for all. Since 2012, Pulse NYC has hosted over 100 events drawing more than 50,000 tech professionals in NYC.REGISTRATION & INFOTickets are available now. Visit Pulse.NYC/Brooklyn-Tech-Expo for full agenda, speaker details, and ticket purchase.

