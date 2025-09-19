AI Week New York 2025 Launches to Celebrate Citywide AI Innovation — By Pulse NYC, Oct 6–12

AI Week New York 2025 Pulse NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse NYC is proud to announce AI Week New York 2025, a groundbreaking, citywide technology festival running from October 6 to 12. Presented as NYC’s official, community-driven AI festival, AI Week NY brings together a diverse ecosystem of AI enthusiasts—from startup founders and researchers to enterprise executives, policy makers, and creatives — for a week-long celebration of artificial intelligence in action.A CITYWIDE CELEBRATION OF AIAI Week New York is designed as a decentralized festival, uniting many independently hosted events under one cohesive program curated by Pulse NYC. Events span the city — from Manhattan to Brooklyn — and include panels, workshops, demos, roundtables, hackathons, conference, expos and networking meetups. Pulse NYC serves as the central hub, supporting promotion, coordination, and visibility.WHY AI WEEK MATTERSWith generative AI, machine learning, and emerging technological breakthroughs transforming the way we live, work, and govern, AI Week New York offers a rare opportunity to surface innovative ideas and share best practices. Thousands of attendees will include C-suite executives, founders, engineers, investors, policymakers, and academic leaders who are shaping AI’s real-world impact.SUBMISSIONS & TOPICSSubmit your AI-related event: Proposals are open for panels, talks, workshops, meetups, demos, and creative showcases. Promotion: Approved submissions will be featured on the official AI Week calendar and promoted through Pulse NYC’s newsletter, website, and social media channels. Proposed Tracks and Topics: Creative Tech (Generative AI innovations for creative industries), Startup Focus (Tools and strategies for AI builders), Social Impact (AI for health, climate, societal challenges), Enterprise Scale (Implementation for large organizations), Ethical AI (Responsible development frameworks), Investor Match (Connecting startups with capital).HIGHLIGHT: BROOKLYN TECH EXPO – FALL4AIOn Tuesday, October 7, Pulse NYC will also host the Brooklyn Tech Expo: FALL4AI Edition—a flagship in-person conference held in Dumbo, Brooklyn. This event is part of AI Week NY 2025 and offers sponsors an exclusive platform to exhibit, engage, and elevate their presence in front of a highly engaged audience.WHY VOLUNTEERS, SPEAKERS, & ATTENDEES SHOULD JOINAI Week offers myriad ways to participate:* Organizers: Leverage AI Week's promotional power by hosting an independent event.* Speakers/Panelists: Opportunity to showcase thought leadership.* Attendees: Network with leading figures across verticals—finance, health, climate, enterprise, and creative industries.* Sponsors: Gain brand visibility through official sponsorship tiers with speaking slots, branding, and lead capture benefits.ABOUT PULSE NYCPulse NYC has been a leading voice in NYC’s tech scene since 2012, delivering standout experiences like Brooklyn Tech Expo, AI Week New York and Pulse’s signature newsletter and tech events platform. With an extensive community reach and over 100 events hosted to date, Pulse NYC empowers connections and promotes collaboration across the city's tech ecosystem.

