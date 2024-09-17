BROOKLYN TECH EXPO 'FALL4AI' Edition – Premier AI Event on October 15, 2024

Brooklyn Tech Expo FALL4AI Edition on October 15, 2024

Pulse NYC presents the Brooklyn Tech Expo "FALL4AI" on October 15, 2024, in Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn. Don’t miss this premier AI-focused event!

Brooklyn Tech Expo FALL4AI Edition provides an unmatched opportunity for professionals & businesses to explore AI through seminars, demos & networking, equipping attendees for the AI-driven future!” — Pulse NYC team

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse NYC is proud to announce the highly anticipated Brooklyn Tech Expo "FALL4AI" Edition, set to take place on October 15, 2024, in the prime Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, just one stop from Manhattan. This premier event will focus on the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), catering to professionals from both the tech and business communities.With over 1,000 professionals expected to attend, the "FALL4AI" Edition will provide an unparalleled platform for businesses and innovators to showcase cutting-edge technology, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and network with industry leaders. The expo will feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including startups and established tech companies, presenting the latest AI-driven innovations and solutions.A highlight of the event will be a series of seminars and workshops dedicated to various AI-related topics. Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements, trends, and real-world applications of AI, while also having the opportunity to participate in startup pitch sessions and engage directly with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and fellow professionals.This one-day event on October 15, 2024 promises to be a valuable experience for anyone looking to explore the future of AI and its impact on the technology sector. Whether you’re a business leader, entrepreneur, or tech enthusiast, the Brooklyn Tech Expo "FALL4AI" Edition is your chance to network, learn, and discover the next big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.If your company is interested in sponsorship or exhibiting at the expo, contact us for details. This is your chance to tap into the Brooklyn tech market.Join us for a day of innovation, exploration, and networking as we delve into the world of AI and its growing influence on the tech industry. For more information and to secure your spot: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE BROOKLYN TECH EXPO About us: At Pulse NYC, we pride ourselves on being the go-to source for the latest tech events in NYC and developments in the dynamic world of technology. With a legacy of organizing over 100 networking events since 2012, attended by more than 30,000 professionals, we are excited to elevate the conversation and showcase the best the tech industry has to offer.

