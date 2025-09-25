Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum Adds Todd Henning’s Drixton 450 to Collection Following Acclaimed Common Tread XP Film

The motorcycle’s journey from race-winning machine, to decades-long obscurity, to its return to the track was chronicled in a Common Tread XP documentary released earlier this year RevZilla and the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum are proud to announce the addition of Todd Henning’s legendary Drixton 450 to the museum’s permanent collection, the world’s largest assemblage of motorcycles as recognized by Guinness World Records.

Legendary race bike restored in acclaimed RevZilla film finds home at the world’s largest motorcycle museum ahead of the 20th annual Barber Vintage Festival

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevZilla and the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum are proud to announce the addition of Todd Henning’s legendary Drixton 450 to the museum’s permanent collection, the world’s largest assemblage of motorcycles as recognized by Guinness World Records.The motorcycle’s journey from race-winning machine, to decades-long obscurity, to its return to the track was chronicled in a Common Tread XP documentary released earlier this year. The film followed motorcyclist and journalist Ari Henning, who recovered, rebuilt and raced his father Todd Henning’s Drixton 450 at the 2024 Barber Vintage Festival as a tribute to his father’s career and legacy.The episode concluded with the motorcycle being donated to the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, ensuring its preservation and continued ability to inspire future generations. During the upcoming 20th annual Barber Vintage Festival (October 3–5), the film will also be shown in the museum’s theater as part of the weekend’s program alongside other featured films.Produced by RevZilla, part of the Comoto Family of Brands and one of the leading voices in motorcycle culture and retail, the Common Tread XP film series explores the people, machines and stories that define the riding community. RevZilla has long been known for bringing motorcyclists closer to the gear and experiences that fuel their passion, and the Drixton project exemplifies the brand’s mission to honor the heritage of motorcycling while inspiring new generations of riders.“The Drixton 450 was the bike my father poured his passion and energy into, and it became such a big part of my own journey as a rider,” explained Ari Henning, who is also a Media Lead and Editor at RevZilla. “To see it not only come back to life but also find a permanent home at the Barber museum is incredibly meaningful. I’m proud that we were able to share its story with riders everywhere through the film, and now, the bike itself will continue telling that story for generations.”With the 20th annual Barber Vintage Festival approaching, the addition of the Drixton to the Barber collection underscores the event’s role as a global gathering place for motorcycle culture. Visitors to the museum will be able to experience firsthand a machine that embodies the determination, innovation and resilience that motorsports history is built upon.“The Barber Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit the history of motorcycles and motorsports,” said Brian Case, Executive Director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. “Adding the Drixton 450 to our permanent collection not only honors Todd Henning’s racing legacy, but it also celebrates the powerful way motorcycles connect families, communities and generations.”For more information about the Barber Vintage Festival, visit https://barberracingevents.com . To explore the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, visit https://www.barbermuseum.org About the Comoto Family of BrandsComoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.About The Barber Vintage Motorsports MuseumThe Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt, private operating foundation dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, exhibition, and history of motorcycles, vintage vehicles, and motorsports located at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. For more than 30 years, the museum has focused on various aspects of motorsports, from displaying motorcycles and cars spanning more than 120 years of production to the Barber Advanced Design Center, a high-tech workspace for design exploration. The museum embraces the culture of motorsports enthusiasts by hosting programs, such as the Barber Design Camp, and events, including the annual Barber Vintage Festival. With five floors housing 1,800 motorcycles, 150-plus automobiles, 60 of which are Lotus race cars, and numerous vintage and iconic vehicles, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is the ultimate family-friendly environment for education, exploration, and inspiration. Additional information is available at www.barbermuseum.org

