Mayor Wu Announces New Allston-Brighton and East Boston Neighborhood Liaisons

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Jennifer Roberts as the new neighborhood liaison for Allston-Brighton and Carlos Garcia as the new neighborhood liaison for East Boston within the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). ONS plays a vital role in connecting residents with city services and resources; facilitating resident input on local government matters; ensuring that the appropriate city departments address constituent service requests; attending neighborhood meetings; and responding to emergencies, such as fires, to assist displaced residents.

“Neighborhood liaisons are a critical connection between the City and Boston’s communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Jennifer’s passion for civic engagement and educational advocacy will be an invaluable asset to the large student population and community that make up Allston-Brighton. Carlos’ tireless housing advocacy for Boston residents will ensure our East Boston community is properly connected to the wide range of City resources. I’m excited to see these two new liaisons step into these essential roles and connect with the neighborhoods and residents they represent.”