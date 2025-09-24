Grand Opening of tawâw school Celebrated in Regina's North Community

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 24, 2025

Today, students, staff and representatives from Regina Public Schools and the community joined Education Minister Everett Hindley and SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit to celebrate the grand opening of tawâw school, the public school side of a new joint-use elementary school in North Regina.

tawâw pronounced tah-WOW is a Cree word meaning "come in, you're welcome; there's room." The school unites two former elementary schools into one modern building designed to meet the evolving needs of the community. In addition to the updated classrooms, the facility includes a shared community space and a child care centre with capacity for 51 children.

"Saskatchewan is giving our students their best start and that means investing into our children, our educators and our community,” Hindley said. “As a shared space for education, child care and community programming, it will support children and families at every stage of learning and development. This will be a place where potential is nurtured, friendships are formed and the community comes together.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to have contributed a total of $63.3 million toward the construction of the new state-of-the-art joint-use facility. Additional funding for the community space was provided by the City of Regina.

"The grand opening of this new school is an exciting example of our government's commitment to making investments for future generations in our province," Marit said. "I am very pleased that we can announce completion on this critical infrastructure that will serve the community and students for years to come."

"The opening of tawâw school is a long-anticipated triumph in perseverance, respect for diverse cultures and commitment to student-centred public education," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Adam Hicks said. "This new school brings together former McDermid and Imperial school students, staff, families and their communities and provides a great place to learn, work, grow, play and achieve!"

While today marks the official opening of the public school side, construction on the Catholic school side is nearing completion and is expected to be complete in January 2026. Once complete, the joint-use facility will accommodate up to 1,000 students, 500 in each program.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and ten minor renovation projects. Regina alone has seen 16 new schools built, with 3 more currently in construction and 4 in pre-planning and planning and design.

-30-

