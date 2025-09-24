Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,511 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Keeps Growing

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 24, 2025

Saskatchewan's population continued to grow in the second quarter of 2025, reaching an all-time high of 1,266,959 on July 1, 2025 according to new Statistics Canada population estimates released today.

Saskatchewan grew by 19,091 people or 1.5 per cent over the past year, third highest in Canada and well ahead of the national rate of 0.9 per cent. The population grew by 2,422 in the second quarter of 2025.

Saskatchewan has the strongest economy in Canada and the provincial government is working to meet both the opportunities and the challenges of a growing province.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saskatchewan Keeps Growing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more