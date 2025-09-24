Saskatchewan Keeps Growing

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 24, 2025

Saskatchewan's population continued to grow in the second quarter of 2025, reaching an all-time high of 1,266,959 on July 1, 2025 according to new Statistics Canada population estimates released today.

Saskatchewan grew by 19,091 people or 1.5 per cent over the past year, third highest in Canada and well ahead of the national rate of 0.9 per cent. The population grew by 2,422 in the second quarter of 2025.

Saskatchewan has the strongest economy in Canada and the provincial government is working to meet both the opportunities and the challenges of a growing province.

-30-

For more information, contact: