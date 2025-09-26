Global Premiere of Online Event 'NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XV' Scheduled for October 2, 2025 (JST)

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XV: JOURNEYS THROUGH REALMS

The latest installment of Prime 1 Studio’s online event series, “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XV,” will premiere on YouTube on Thurs, Oct 2, 2025, at 6:00 AM (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE” is Prime 1 Studio’s signature online entertainment series focused on unveiling upcoming statue releases. Each episode highlights the latest character statues from across eras and genres, presented through the unique perspectives of our painters, as well as exclusive interviews with original creators and directors. Featuring immersive visuals powered by virtual production technology, the series captures the present—and envisions the future—of the ever-evolving world of collectible statues.The newest entry, “XV: JOURNEYS THROUGH REALMS,” will premiere on YouTube on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 6:00 AM (JST).Join us as we cross the bridge between imagination and reality—between fans and Prime 1 Studio.NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIV: THE BRIDGES BETWEEN WORLDSUS: October 1st, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDTEU: October 1st, 2025 at 11:00 PM CESTJP: October 2nd, 2025 AT 6:00 AM JST

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XV: JOURNEYS THROUGH REALMS Teaser

