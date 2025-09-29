Deana Jean of Intentional Excellence Consulting Empowers Businesses to Achieve Transformational Sales Breakthroughs

CEO Deana Jean CEO Deana Jean

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deana Jean, renowned Sales Strategist, powerhouse Connector, and resilient Survivor, is on a mission to help businesses transform their revenue potential through Intentional Excellence Consulting . As a shining star with THE BOW COLLECTIVE , her career is defined by driving results and building authentic relationships. Deana equips entrepreneurs, executives, and teams with the tools they need to achieve sales clarity, expand their networks, and unlock new levels of success.Deana’s approach to business development goes beyond quotas and transactions. She works with organizations to design intentional sales strategies, create systems that scale, and foster a culture of collaboration that fuels sustainable growth. Known for her ability to open doors and align businesses with the right opportunities, Deana has become a trusted advisor to CEOs and founders seeking to fill their pipeline with high-value clients. As a connector , I believe every business has the potential to thrive when strategy, relationships, and mindset align,” says Deana. “My goal is to help leaders and teams get clear on where they’re headed, create a plan to get there, and have the courage to follow through.”Her work spans industries and sectors, with a focus on helping businesses in government contracting, professional services, and corporate markets navigate competitive landscapes and increase win rates. Through executive coaching, sales audits, and intentional matchmaking, Deana helps clients find the right clients—not just any clients—resulting in better alignment and stronger, longer-term partnerships.As an international speaker, she has gained the spotlight and has been featured in the New York Times and WebMD.Beyond her professional achievements, Deana’s journey as a survivor adds a layer of authenticity and resilience to her work. She leverages her own story of overcoming adversity to inspire others to rise above challenges, pivot with purpose, and pursue excellence without apology.Intentional Excellence Consulting is preparing to launch new programs designed to help small business owners and corporate teams accelerate sales and strengthen strategic partnerships in 2025. These initiatives will include masterclasses, networking events, and one-on-one strategy sessions that focus on practical, measurable results.For more information, please visit Intentional Excellence Consulting at www.deanajean.com About THE BOW COLLECTIVE:THE BOW COLLECTIVE is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.About THE BOW Speakers Bureau:THE BOW Speakers Bureau features recognized subject-matter experts. Powered by THE BOW COLLECTIVE, the bureau connects corporate audiences with leaders who share field-tested playbooks, case studies, and lessons from building and scaling multi-million-dollar businesses.

