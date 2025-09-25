JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa Champions a New Era of Sustainable Luxury in the Indian Ocean

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives champions sustainability, blending eco-conscious luxury with a deep commitment to preserving the fragile ecosystem of the Maldives.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa its inaugural certification. Located in the heart of the Shaviyani Atoll, where the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean meet pristine white sands, the resort is redefining what it means to offer luxury in harmony with nature. In a world increasingly shaped by environmental awareness and responsible travel, JW Marriott Maldives champions sustainability, blending eco-conscious luxury with a deep commitment to preserving the fragile ecosystem of the Maldives.At the center of these efforts is an initiative that has already made a measurable impact—the resort’s in-house water bottling plant. Powered by the EcoPure Waters purification system, this state-of-the-art facility has eliminated the need for single-use plastic water bottles across the property. Fresh water is purified and bottled onsite in reusable glass bottles, which are distributed to guest villas, restaurants, bars and associate areas. The process has reduced plastic waste by more than 100,000 bottles annually, preventing significant environmental impact on the islands and surrounding marine life.The resort’s sustainability journey extends well beyond water. In the culinary realm, two immersive guest experiences celebrate local ingredients and sustainable sourcing. The JW Garden to Table cooking class invites guests into the resort’s lush 3,600 square-foot JW Garden, where 10 varieties of herbs, 25 types of vegetables and five varieties of tropical fruits are grown organically. Crops include sage, coriander, lemongrass, tamarind, mango, passion fruit, red amaranth, tomato and sweet corn. Under the guidance of expert chefs, participants harvest ingredients and prepare a four-course meal that reflects the flavors of the Maldives. This hands-on, sensory-rich experience connects guests to the land and the people who cultivate it.Complementing this is the JW Garden to Glass cocktail-making class at Horizon Bar. Here, guests learn to craft artisanal cocktails using botanicals and garnishes sourced directly from the JW Garden. These experiences are more than just culinary activities, they instil an appreciation for sustainability, local agriculture and mindful consumption.In sourcing, the resort is committed to procuring 100% of its animal proteins including beef, lamb, pork, poultry and eggs as whole or minimally processed products. It is also on track to meet Marriott’s global pledge to use only cage-free eggs by the end of 2025. Seafood is carefully selected to ensure it is either wild-caught or responsibly farmed, supporting marine biodiversity and sustainable fisheries. By 2025, the resort aims to source at least 50% of all produce locally, further strengthening ties with the Maldivian community while reducing food miles associated with transportation.In the beverage category, all coffee, tea, cocoa, and sugar products are ethically sourced and served in their whole forms to ensure traceability and fair trade practices. Guest room amenities—from soaps and lotions to laundry bags and shaving kits—are selected with environmental impact in mind. Biodegradable materials and refillable containers are preferred at the property.This commitment extends to paper and textiles. Office supplies, tissues, towels, linens and associate uniforms are made from sustainable materials, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint and supporting responsible manufacturing practices.These initiatives are part of Marriott International’s Serve 360 platform, a comprehensive framework that guides the resort's sustainability and social impact efforts. As the hospitality industry grapples with the challenges of climate change, resource scarcity and evolving consumer expectations, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa demonstrates that luxury and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they can enhance one another.About JW Marriott Maldives Resort & SpaLocated on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind and spirit through a journey of genuine family friendly experiences, crafted culinary offerings and warm and intuitive service. The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners. Spa by JW, features six couples' treatment rooms and one deluxe treatment suite with a wide selection of treatments highlighting four distinct benefits – Renewal, Calmness, Invigoration and Indulgence. The resort also features The Little Griffins Kids Club, which offers 100 activities for young adventurers. Visit JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa online and on Instagram and Facebook.ContactRameez ZaidiDirector of Quality Assurance & LearningJW Marriott Maldives Resort & SpaH.Aage 5th floor, 12 Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, 20094, Republic of MaldivesEmail: Rameez.Zaidi@jwmarriott.comTel: +960-654-6666

