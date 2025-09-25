Peregrine Expands Permian Basin Footprint with Recent Acquisitions

Midland County, Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners announced today the closing of multiple acquisitions of producing and non-producing oil and gas mineral interests across both the Delaware and Midland Basins.Already an active buyer in the Delaware Basin, Peregrine added 80 net royalty acres (NRA) in Eddy and Lea Counties from a series of individual sellers. The firm also broadened its buy-side activity into the Midland Basin, acquiring over 130 NRA in Midland and Martin Counties under operators including Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).“While PDP assets nationwide remain our bread and butter, the Permian is just too big of a play to ignore,” said Wolf Hanschen, Co-Founder of Peregrine Energy Partners. “We like to be the boots on the ground—digging through messy title, tracking down un-findable sellers, and finding a way to get a deal done.”Peregrine’s strategy combines selective retention of mineral assets with partnerships alongside larger capital providers seeking exposure to West Texas royalties.“These acquisitions are anything but simple,” Hanschen added. “You’re dealing with hand-written title from the 1940s, long-lost heirs surfacing, deaths, divorces, new permits dropping daily, and operators consolidating weekly. Not to mention that the Permian is probably the most competitive place in the world to acquire minerals—every deal is like solving a puzzle.”Headquartered in Dallas with acquisition offices in Denver, Peregrine Energy Partners specializes in private purchases of oil and natural gas royalties. Founded by industry veterans with over 50 years of combined experience, Peregrine has worked with hundreds of mineral owners across more than 30 states over the past two decades.For inquiries regarding Peregrine’s Permian efforts, please contact:Wolf Hanschen – (214) 483-1997 wolf@peregrinelp.comCameron Kroese – (214) 206-8669 cameron@peregrinelp.com

