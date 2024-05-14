Peregrine Adds Mineral Rights in Permian, Barnett and California
EINPresswire.com/ --
Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Reeves, Tarrant and Wise Counties, Texas as well as Kern County, CA from numerous undisclosed sellers.
The acquisitions feature minerals under pure-play operators in both the Barnett Shale and Kern County as well as production under one of the largest acreage holders in the Permian Basin.
According to Peregrine’s Managing Director CJ Tibbs, “We’re very excited about closing on these properties as they epitomize the characteristics we’ve continually targeted over our 20-year careers; solid cashflows, a stable production profile with exposure to upside, diversification from a geographic and product mix standpoint, as well as properties under well capitalized and highly technical operating teams.”
Operated by Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA), the assets in Reeves County feature production from dozens of wells, with the majority of the revenue coming from stable, mature natural gas and NGL wells. According to Mr. Tibbs the interest in Reeves was held by a corporation that was divesting the properties to “fast-forward income and re-deploy the funds into more core areas of the business.”
“We’ve worked with a number of groups over the past few years who are interested in monetizing the tail and getting out of the passive management business,” remarked Tibbs. “Whether it’s a trust, a partnership, or an operator selling down their non-core, non-strategic assets, Peregrine has worked to be a quick, fair, and seamless option for them to do so.”
Over the past 12 months, Peregrine has been very active working with mineral owners nationwide, deploying nearly $50 million to mineral owners looking for divestment options for part or all of their producing royalties.
“We’ve been able to create a simple, fair, and painless path to exit for these groups who appreciate cleaning up their books and re-directing capital from passive interests into active assets that they have more control over,” commented Managing Director, Josh Prier. “We’ll continue looking for similar opportunities to deliver value across the space.”
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 20 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
With its corporate headquarters in Dallas and acquisition offices in Denver, Peregrine is dedicated to providing value and optionality to royalty owners to maximize the value of their minerals.
To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com or C.J. Tibbs at (214-329-1452 or cj@peregrinelp.com.
Josh Prier
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 303-256-6275
email us here