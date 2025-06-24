Peregrine Energy Partners Announces Strategic Acquisitions

Peregrine Continues Strategic Acquisitions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners has finalized agreements to acquire a significant portfolio of producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals and royalties in various counties across California, Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia. These acquisitions represent a substantial addition to Peregrine’s mineral assets and come from numerous undisclosed sellers.The newly acquired properties include production from over 1,100 active wells, under the management of some of the most prominent operators in the industry. Additionally, Peregrine has secured over 400 Net Mineral Acres located in the Delaware Basin.CJ Tibbs, emphasized the strategic appeal of these assets: “These properties, assembled over several months, align perfectly with our long-standing focus on stable production profiles, significant cash flows, geographic and product mix diversification, and management by top-tier operating teams.”Josh Prier remarked on the cohesive nature of the transactions. “We’re fortunate these acquisitions came together as they did. We’ve collaborated with a diverse group of sellers, including small family offices seeking to reduce risk, professional aggregators using Peregrine as a strategic off-ramp, and larger corporations divesting non-core properties to refocus their investments.”Prier added, “Despite their varied motivations for selling, our commitment remains steadfast in providing clients with transparent and comprehensive information to ensure informed decision-making regarding their assets.”Over the past year, Peregrine Energy Partners has actively engaged with mineral owners nationwide, Tibbs highlighted the ease of their approach: “We’ve crafted a process that is straightforward, fair, and smooth, offering groups the opportunity to convert passive interests into active assets they can control. We aim to continue identifying similar opportunities to create value across the sector.”Peregrine Energy Partners, with headquarters in Dallas and acquisition offices in Denver, specializes in private purchases of oil and natural gas royalties. The company’s founders bring over 50 years of combined expertise, having collaborated with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states in the past two decades.For those interested in learning more or obtaining a valuation of their minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com, or CJ Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 or cj@peregrinelp.com.

