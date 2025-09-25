Federal change set for Oct. 1 affects electric vehicle HOV lane access

PHOENIX – Barring a federal change, as of Wednesday, Oct. 1, electric vehicles and other currently eligible alternative fuel vehicles with only a driver will no longer have access to high-occupancy vehicle lanes during restricted times.

ADOT has a resource page at azdot.gov/HOVRule to help alternative fuel vehicle owners and others be ready. The decision on whether to allow this provision in federal code to lapse lies with Congress, and as of now vehicles with an Alternative Fuel or Energy Efficient license plate will no longer qualify to use the HOV lane with only the driver as of Oct. 1.

HOV lanes are available on freeways in the Phoenix metropolitan area. A requirement of two or more occupants is in effect weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Other vehicles exempt from occupancy requirements are motorcycles, public transit buses, emergency vehicles used by first responders and tow trucks performing their duties.

A provision of federal code [23 USC 166(b)(4)] currently allows Arizona to exempt alternative fuel vehicles from HOV lane restrictions that otherwise require two or more occupants. In addition to electric vehicles, currently eligible alternative fuel vehicles include those operating solely on natural gas, propane, hydrogen, coal-derived liquid fuels, fuels derived from biological materials, methanol, denatured alcohol or other alcohols, or a mixture containing at least 85% methanol, denatured alcohol or other alcohols.

Should the federal HOV lane rule on alternative fuel vehicles lapse, the Arizona Department of Public Safety will continue to enforce the state laws and lean on existing traffic enforcement discretion by State Troopers, where Troopers will weigh severity, safety and context.

ADOT offers a resource at azdot.gov/HOV explaining what HOV lanes are for, who can use them and other topics. It also answers many common questions about HOV lanes.