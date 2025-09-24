Veterans find healing and skills through beekeeping

A new buzz is in the air at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, thanks to an 8-week beekeeping course for Veterans in the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Whole Health program.

The course, launched earlier this summer, is a partnership between VA’s Innovations and Whole Health teams, the Cleveland Botanical Garden and Youth Bee Works, a local group focused on community beekeeping education.

Every Monday, Veterans gather in the quiet outdoor setting to connect with nature, each other and the world of honeybees. The program combines hands-on hive work with lessons on pollination, honey harvesting and the wellness benefits of beekeeping—an extension of Whole Health’s mission to empower Veterans to take charge of their well-being.

Marine Corps Veteran Mischelle Kwa said the program’s value is in the camaraderie. “The connection with the other Veterans is meaningful,” Kwa said. “It’s all about the vets. This program helps us get connected with each other and with nature. I think it’s beautiful.”

Army Veteran Vickie Williams said the class even changed how she feels about bees. “Once the working bees are out pollinating, they’re pretty much harmless,” Williams said with a laugh. “I don’t have to swat them away anymore.”

For Marine Corps Veteran Demetrius Jones, the draw is trying something new. “I thought I might get stung,” he joked. “It’s really cool and so far from the mundane—something to do just to check off your list.”

Some participants leave with a deeper appreciation for honey. “I’m a convert—no more store-bought honey for me,” Navy Veteran Andrew Watters said.

“What’s great about the honey is we harvest everything here,” Army Veteran Shirley Carter said. “Having something local, something you’ve built with your own hands—you can’t beat that.”

Air Force Veteran Paul Chizek said the program reflects Whole Health’s broader focus. “There’s a lot of good information—gardening, self-sufficiency, diet,” he said. “Education is a big part of what they’re doing, making us well-informed on everything that has to do with the body.”

The course will conclude in October with a honey extraction event, where participants will collect and bottle their homegrown honey. So far, Veterans have already produced one-pound jars from hives they have tended. Organizers say the program demonstrates how beekeeping can foster healing, skill-building and environmental stewardship.

Learn more about the Whole Health programs your facility offers.

This article was originally published on the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System site and has been edited for style and clarity.