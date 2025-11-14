VA to begin copayments for whole health well-being services

Starting Oct. 1, 2025, VA will update its billing practices for Whole Health well-being services to ensure consistency with federal law. Veterans in Priority Groups 6, 7 and 8, who are already responsible for outpatient copayments, will now pay a $15 copayment for Whole Health well-being services billed under Stop Code 139.

This change applies only to Veterans who are already subject to outpatient copayments. Veterans exempt from copayments—such as those with service-connected conditions rated 50% or higher, those receiving care for a service-connected condition, or those meeting other statutory exemptions—will not be affected.

What is changing?

Whole Health well-being services, including guided imagery, meditation, yoga for well-being, tai chi/qigong and health coaching, will carry a $15 copayment.

The change is being applied uniformly across VA facilities to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

What is not changing?

Whole Health services are not being reduced or eliminated.

Veterans exempt from copayments remain exempt.

Complementary and Integrative Health treatments, such as acupuncture and clinical hypnosis, continue under existing billing practices.

Why is VA making this change?

Since 2017, Whole Health well-being services have been set as non-billable. A proposed regulation to exempt them was published in January 2025 but later withdrawn. VA is now updating its billing practices to align with statutory requirements.

Where can I get more information?

Veterans with questions or concerns should contact their local VA Medical Center’s Patient Advocate or a finance representative who can explain how the change applies and review eligibility for copayment exemptions.