VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on spinal disc replacement, Gulf War illness, and caregiver support

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research advances on new spinal disc replacement advances, Gulf War illness and a caregiver support program.

New treatment for spinal disc degeneration tested

Researchers from Philadelphia VA entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with DiscGenics, Inc., to develop a new bioengineered spinal disc replacement.

In the first instance of a human-sized intervertebral disc replacement being created from a human cell source, the researchers used stem cells derived from a non-living human donor to generate the basic structure of a spinal disc. The new technique created a more stable tissue structure than other approaches using animal or other types of human cells.

Spinal discs serve as a flexible buffer between bony spinal vertebrae and consist of a gel-like inner substance surrounded by a fibrous outer structure, which provides support and strength. Most patients suffering from end-stage disc degeneration and back pain are currently treated with either spinal fusion or artificial disc replacement.

Spinal fusion is effective in relieving pain but limits movement and may lead to future complications, while currently available artificial discs have issues with safety and durability. While the findings of this study were preliminary, they provide direction for future artificial disc replacement therapies that could lead to better treatments for Veterans with chronic back pain. View the full study from “Tissue Engineering Part A.”

Gastrointestinal issues often found with Gulf War illness

Gulf War illness (GWI) affects 30% of the 700,000 Veterans who served in the Persian Gulf from 1990 to 1991. GWI is associated with a wide range of symptoms including fatigue, musculoskeletal pain and mood/thought issues, but perhaps upper gastrointestinal illness (UGI) should be added to that list.

A study by VA’s War Related Illness and Injury Study Center found that of the 600 Veterans with GWI participating, 94% also had UGI symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, trouble swallowing, poor appetite, acid reflux or stomach pain. In fact, these Veterans each had three symptoms of UGI on average. While all of the UGI symptoms are treatable, they are not regularly screened for and can be overshadowed by other GWI symptoms. The researchers suggest clinicians routinely screen for UGI symptoms in Gulf War Veterans given the strong association between these symptoms and GWI. View the full study from “BMJ Open Gastroenterology.”

VA’s caregiver support program also reduces anxiety

VA Memphis researchers demonstrated the Resources for Enhancing all Caregivers’ Health (REACH) Hope telehealth program successfully reduced caregivers’ feelings of burden and anxiety. REACH Hope provides education, support, skills-building, and personalized digital resources to caregivers of Veterans with both traumatic brain injury and dementia.

Researchers randomly assigned 110 caregivers to either the REACH Hope group or a waitlist group and surveyed participants both directly after the initial three-month intervention and at a one-year follow-up. Those caregivers with the highest level of burden and anxiety seemed to receive the most significant benefits from the program. The positive findings provide a basis for implementing REACH Hope as an evidence-based support to help Veterans’ caregivers. View the full study from “Rehabilitation Psychology.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.