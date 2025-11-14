Navy Veteran celebrates his 101st birthday

Earlier this year, Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hosted a birthday celebration more than a century in the making. The guest of honor: retired Navy Capt. Francis “Frank” Fogarty, a 101-year-old Veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

A year prior, illness had prevented his 100th birthday party. This spring, however, VA staff, family and fellow service members ensured the milestone was marked with a celebration no one would forget. The event began with a surprise welcome on the hospital’s electronic sign: “Happy BDay Capt. Fog.” Family flew in from across the country as Fogarty, a Montana native born in 1924, quickly realized the day’s excitement was for him.

Fogarty’s career was nothing short of extraordinary. After graduating from the Montana School of Mines in 1943, he enlisted in the Navy at 19. Recognizing his potential, the Navy sent him to the U.S. Naval Academy, where summers aboard battleships like the USS Iowa shaped his sea legs. He would go on to play a pivotal role in developing nuclear power for U.S. warships and America’s commercial industry, ultimately commanding submarines, including the USS Nautilus, the Navy’s first nuclear-powered submarine. Over four decades, Fogarty served through three wars and later led at the Idaho National Laboratory while raising 10 children with his wife, Dorothy.

The birthday event featured a once-in-a-lifetime moment: a visit from former Navy SEAL Lt. Thomas Norris, Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War. Norris entered quietly, saluted and clasped Fogarty’s hands. The room stilled as the two shared unspoken memories only combat Veterans could understand. Norris presented Fogarty with a Navy “challenge coin” before revealing his Medal of Honor. It was the first time Fogarty held one in his hands.

The celebration continued with recognition from VA leadership. VA Secretary Doug Collins sent a personal letter and coin through VA’s Centenarian program. Spokane VA staff joined in, including fellow Navy Veteran Taylor Wilkening, who had escorted Fogarty during his visits and helped coordinate the day’s events. Dr. John Givens, Navy Capt. (Ret.) and VA nurse anesthetist, donned his dress uniform to explain the history of the “coining ceremony” to Fogarty’s family.

From there, the hospital came alive. Nearly two dozen family members and hundreds of VA staff and patients lined hallways waving flags, cheering and offering birthday wishes. The procession paused as Veterans from the American Legion Riders saluted and presented another coin, adding to the honors of the day. Finally, Red Cross volunteers unveiled a Navy-themed cake, closing the celebration with smiles, photos and heartfelt words.

During the program, Spokane VA leaders highlighted Fogarty’s remarkable service record and contributions to nuclear power. Great-grandchildren listened as they heard about his decades of leadership and innovation. When given the microphone, Fogarty simply said, “I can’t believe you’re doing all this… for me.”

His advice at 101 years old was equally humble: “Be inquisitive and look deeper to understand things.”

As the party wound down, Fogarty revealed his favorite gift of the day—a challenge coin from Norris, tucked alongside his Naval Academy class ring. For a man who had given so much to his country, the simple gesture carried priceless meaning.

For Spokane VA, the celebration reflected more than a birthday. It was a living reminder of why Veterans and their families deserve honor, recognition and connection. For Fogarty and those who witnessed it, the day was unforgettable—a moment of pride, patriotism and gratitude for an American hero.

This article was originally published on the VA Spokane Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.