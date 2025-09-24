Submit Release
Valparaiso Pastor James Smith Expands Global Impact Through OpportunityHope.org Brings Hope to At-Risk Children in India

Pastor James Smith drilling a water well in West Bengal, India, with former orphaned children now part of the Opportunity Hope orphanage.

Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso with children at the Opportunity Hope orphanage in West Bengal, India. Once homeless and living in the gutters, these children are now thriving with shelter, education, and clean water.

OpportunityHope.org, led by Valparaiso Pastor James Smith, rescues at-risk children in India with housing, education, and clean water projects.

VALPARAISO, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, President of PreachIt.org, has announced new efforts to expand his humanitarian initiative, OpportunityHope.org, which has been rescuing and housing at-risk children in West Bengal, India since 2013.

Founded out of a burden to reach “the least of these,” Opportunity Hope exists to provide food, shelter, education, and clean water to children who are at risk of homelessness, child labor, sex trafficking, and extreme poverty. The organization operates an orphanage and school in West Bengal that currently houses and educates children who would otherwise face unthinkable fates.

“Every year an estimated 900,000 children go missing in India, many of them sold into slavery, child labor, or sex trafficking,” said Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso. “Our mission through OpportunityHope.org is simple: to rescue as many children as we can and give them the hope of a future.”

Current Projects
• Orphanage Expansion: The home in West Bengal can house up to 40–50 children at capacity, offering safety, food, and discipleship.
• School Growth: Plans are underway to construct an additional English-speaking school building for grades 6–8 in 2025, at an estimated cost of $22,548.
• Clean Water Wells: Multiple clean water wells have already been built to serve surrounding villages, replacing contaminated ponds with safe drinking water.
• Future Farming: Recently purchased land is being prepared for crops and long-term sustainability projects for the orphanage.

How to Help

Supporters can make an immediate difference by sponsoring a child, helping fund a new school building, or contributing toward clean water wells and sustainable development projects. Donations can be made securely at OpportunityHope.org.

About Pastor James Smith

Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, Indiana, is the founder and President of PreachIt.org, a global ministry resource platform serving over 300,000 pastors worldwide. With more than 30 years of ministry experience, Smith has planted churches, trained leaders, and authored books such as Momentum in Ministry and Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now?. Through PreachIt.org and OpportunityHope.org, his vision is to equip pastors, strengthen churches, and bring hope to the most vulnerable around the world.

James Smith
Preachit Inc
James@preachit.org
